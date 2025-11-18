Altia Powers the Winner of 2026 German Car of the Year (Luxury)

Interior of the award-winning Cadillac VISTIQ

Altia's Human-Machine Interface (HMI) Graphics are the Foundation of the Award-Winning Digital Cockpit in the All-Electric Cadillac VISTIQ.

Altia is proud to provide the HMI tools that help bring Cadillac's vision to life, ensuring that the visual experience is as high-performing and luxurious as the vehicle itself.” — Mike Juran, CEO of Altia

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Altia , a global leader in human-machine interface (HMI) development software, proudly announces its contribution to the Cadillac VISTIQ, which has been named the 2026 German Car of the Year (GCOTY) in the Luxury category.The all-electric, three-row Cadillac VISTIQ secured the prestigious title from a jury of 40 leading automotive journalists. The vehicle earned top marks for its visionary design, innovation, everyday usability, performance and value – key areas where Altia’s advanced, immersive digital experience excels.Powering the Award-Winning Digital CockpitAt the heart of VISTIQ’s lauded cabin is its sophisticated digital cockpit, powered by Altia’s production-proven HMI software.• Seamless Integration: Altia’s graphics drive the high-resolution displays including the immense 33-inch curved display that spans the dashboard, seamlessly integrating the digital gauge cluster and infotainment system.• Intuitive Control: Additional eight-inch screens located below the dash and in the rear seat provide intuitive control over features such as HVAC and ambient lighting, enhancing both driver and passenger comfort.• Futuristic Safety: Beyond the dash, Altia’s HMI technology also enables the augmented-reality head-up display (AR-HUD). This system overlays critical navigation and safety information directly onto the windshield, delivering a futuristic and distraction-free driving experience that impressed the GCOTY jury.“We are honored to support Cadillac and General Motors in delivering such a bold and innovative luxury experience,” said Mike Juran, Altia CEO. “The VISTIQ is a testament to GM’s exceptional design and engineering teams, who continue to push the boundaries of electric mobility. Altia is proud to provide the HMI tools that help bring their vision to life, ensuring that the visual experience is as high-performing and luxurious as the vehicle itself.”This award marks a historic achievement for GM, as the VISTIQ delivers the first-ever back-to-back Luxury category win for any automaker in the German Car of the Year competition—following the Cadillac LYRIQ’s win in 2025. This success strongly underscores the growing global recognition of Cadillac’s resurgence as a standard bearer of luxury and innovation.ABOUT ALTIAAltia is a software company that provides graphical user interface design and development tools that can be used from concept to final production code. Our GUI editor, Altia Design, offers development teams the capability to implement a model-based development process enabling clear team communication and accelerated user interface development. Our code generator, Altia DeepScreen, supports a vast range of low- to high-powered processors from a variety of industry-leading silicon providers. Altia generates pure C source code that is optimized to take full advantage of hardware resources. Graphics code generated by Altia is driving millions of displays worldwide – from automotive instrument clusters, HUDs and radios to thermostats, washing machines and medical devices.Our mission is to get the best automotive, medical and consumer interfaces into production in the shortest time on the lowest cost hardware.Altia was founded in 1991. Its customers include automotive OEMs and Tier 1s like Continental Automotive, Denso, Stellantis, Ford Motor Company, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Renault, Valeo, Visteon and more – plus leading consumer device manufacturers like Electrolux, Whirlpool, Medtronic, NordicTrack and many others.For more information about Altia, visit www.altia.com or email info@altia.com.

VISTIQ Walkaround: Interior Technology | Courtesy of Cadillac

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.