Bright Pattern Releases Next Gen AI-Powered Workforce Management Solution

Workforce management has traditionally been one of the most complex and costly aspects of contact center operations.” — Michael McCloskey, CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bright Pattern , a leading provider of AI-powered omnichannel contact center solutions, announced the general availability of its next generation advanced Workforce Management (WFM) software, featuring a 100% native integration across the Bright Pattern Omnichannel Contact Center platform and the Bright Pattern AI Suite. This unified solution eliminates the complexity and cost of standalone WFM systems while delivering enterprise-grade workforce optimization capabilities.Bright Pattern WFM leverages advanced AI and automation technologies to deliver unprecedented forecasting accuracy and scheduling flexibility. The solution utilizes AI-powered predictive analytics to analyze customer behavior and market trends, enabling contact centers to forecast volume, Average Handle Time (AHT), and staffing requirements with exceptional precision."Workforce management has traditionally been one of the most complex and costly aspects of contact center operations," said Michael McCloskey, CEO Bright Pattern. "By building WFM natively into our omnichannel platform and integrating it seamlessly with our AI Suite, we're delivering a solution that reduces complexity, accelerates time to value, and provides capabilities that were previously only available through expensive, difficult-to-integrate standalone systems."• Fully native solution: Bright Pattern’s solution is built directly on its own 100% native platform – providing a single source of truth for contact center operations.• AI-Driven Forecasting: Advanced algorithms analyze historical data to predict contact volume, AHT, and staffing needs, with manual override options and what-if scenario analysis for strategic planning.• Intraday Management: The solution provides reforecasting capabilities based on actual performance, allowing supervisors to make real-time adjustments for extraordinary events and anomalies with intelligent alert management.• Ease of deployment and administration: Because the WFM module shares the same infrastructure and UI as the contact center and AI platform, deployment is streamlined and administrative overhead reduced.• Agent Self-Service Calendar: Agents can access their schedules via a user-friendly calendar showing daily, weekly, or monthly views with start times, end times, and all published activities including breaks, lunches, and meetings. The simple request feature enables agents to submit time-off requests with ease.In an era where customer expectations continue to rise and contact center operations must adapt to remote workforces and multichannel demand, having a unified platform is a differentiator. With Bright Pattern’s native WFM solution, organizations no longer have to manage disjointed systems for workforce planning and agent interaction management—they have one platform for scheduling, managing and evaluating performance across the full spectrum of customer interactions.ABOUT BRIGHT PATTERNFounded by pioneers in the contact center industry, Bright Pattern delivers a natively built, all-in-one AI-powered omnichannel platform including comprehensive contact center capabilities, an advanced AI suite and workforce management (WFM).Recognized as the fastest time-to-implement and lowest-cost-to-deploy, Bright Pattern delivers unmatched time-to-value.Serving over 500 customers across 30 countries, Bright Pattern's cloud-native platform offers customers their deployment choice — whether in the cloud, on-premises, or in private cloud environments.For more information on how Bright Pattern is reimagining customer experience, visit www.brightpattern.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.