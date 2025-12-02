Bright Pattern Introduces AI Agent Assist: Turn Every Agent into a Top Performer

Our customers are seeing 40-60% improvements in handle time and 25-35% increases in first-call resolution because AI Agent Assist elevates the entire team to elite-level performance.” — Michael McCloskey, CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bright Pattern , the leader in AI-powered omnichannel contact center solutions, announced the general availability of the next generation AI Agent Assist as part of the comprehensive Bright Pattern AI Suite. This launch solidifies Bright Pattern's position as the industry's premier 100% native all-in-one platform featuring omnichannel contact center operations, artificial intelligence capabilities, and workforce management – delivering a unified solution that eliminates the complexity and cost of disparate systems.AI Agent Assist leverages advanced artificial intelligence capabilities to provide agents with real-time suggestions and guidance during customer interactions. These include:• Intelligent Teleprompter: Dynamic, context-aware suggestions that guide agents through conversations in real-time, ensuring compliance, script adherence, and fulfillment of key business objectives such as upselling opportunities• Next-Best Action Recommendations: AI-powered suggestions based on real-time conversation analysis, customer intent, and business priorities• Real-Time Transcription and Summarization: Instant conversion of voice, chat, email, SMS, social media, and video interactions to text with AI-generated summaries, dramatically reducing after-call work and improving data accuracy• Sentiment Analysis and Supervisor Alerts: Continuous monitoring of customer sentiment with automatic escalation alerts for problematic interactions requiring immediate intervention• Knowledge Base Integration: Contextual access to relevant articles and information based on conversation topics and customer needs in real-time"AI Agent Assist fundamentally changes the performance equation in contact centers," said Michael McCloskey, CEO Bright Pattern. “By delivering real-time suggestions, intelligent teleprompter guidance, and next-best action recommendations during live interactions, we're essentially cloning the expertise of your top performers and making them available to every agent on every call. Our customers are seeing 40-60% improvements in handle time and 25-35% increases in first-call resolution because AI Agent Assist elevates the entire team to elite-level performance."About Bright PatternFounded by pioneers in the contact center industry, Bright Pattern delivers a natively built, all-in-one AI-powered omnichannel platform including comprehensive contact center capabilities, an advanced AI suite and workforce management (WFM.)Recognized as the fastest time-to-implement and lowest-cost-to-deploy, Bright Pattern delivers unmatched time-to-value.Serving over 500 customers across 30 countries, Bright Pattern's cloud-native platform offers customers their deployment choice — whether in the cloud, on-premises, or in private cloud environments.For more information on how Bright Pattern is reimagining customer experience, visit www.brightpattern.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.