Once Again Names Susan DiPietro CEO
Once Again produces organic and natural spreads and snacks for retail, industrial, and foodservice customers.
New Leader to Drive Growth and Innovation at Employee-Owned Nut-and-Seed Butter Brand
DiPietro most recently served as CEO of Brittle-Brittle, Inc.®, a Dallas-based confectionery manufacturer, which achieved 20% annual sales growth while expanding distribution channels, launching new products, and investing in strategic marketing initiatives. Previously, she was the inaugural Chief Operating Officer for Clearwater Paper Corporation’s Consumer Products Division, managing half of the company’s $2B P&L, five manufacturing facilities, and 3,400 employees. Her experience also includes VP & General Manager at Sun-Maid Growers of California, where she reversed a five-year business decline and developed an innovation pipeline, plus seven years at TreeHouse Foods as General Manager, where she led multiple businesses to deliver profitable growth.
Said David Bullwinkle, chairman of the board at Once Again, “Susan’s impressive track record growing CPG companies, combined with her passion and collaborative approach, makes her the ideal candidate to guide our next chapter. We’re thrilled to welcome her to the family."
Added DiPietro, "This employee-owned company is built on a strong foundation of quality, innovation, and lived values. I look forward to partnering with the team to accelerate Once Again’s growth, broaden our reach, and continue building on the incredible portfolio of clean-ingredient products our customers trust and love."
About Once Again
Made wildly good since 1976, Once Again produces organic and natural spreads and snacks for retail, industrial, and foodservice customers. Headquartered in rural upstate New York, the company manufactures its products in state-of-the-art, SQF certified facilities, with dedicated facilities for peanut butters and tree nut and seed butters. Recognized as a leader in responsible business practices, all of its products are verified through SEDEX and HowGood as part of the brand’s Honest in Trade sustainability program. Visit OnceAgain.com and follow @OnceAgainNutButter.
