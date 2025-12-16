Once Again Names Susan DiPietro CEO

Once Again produces organic and natural spreads and snacks for retail, industrial, and foodservice customers. Susan DiPietro, Once Again's new CEO Made wildly good since 1976, Once Again's nut and seed butters are crafted with simple, ethically sourced ingredients.

New Leader to Drive Growth and Innovation at Employee-Owned Nut-and-Seed Butter Brand

Susan’s impressive track record growing CPG companies, combined with her passion and collaborative approach, makes her the ideal candidate to guide our next chapter.” — David Bullwinkle, chairman of the board at Once Again

NUNDA, NY, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Once Again , a 100% employee-owned, organic and natural nut-and-seed butter company and the #1 nut butter brand in the natural channel (SPINS), today announced the appointment of Susan DiPietro as Chief Executive Officer. She succeeds Bob Gelser, who led the company for nearly 20 years and recently retired. In her new role, DiPietro will drive sustainable growth, inspire innovation, and champion Once Again’s employee-ownership culture and core values of integrity, respect, and commitment. Known for her disciplined yet hands-on leadership style, she brings extensive experience leading multimillion businesses across consumer packaged goods (CPG), including senior roles in Fortune 100 and private-equity companies.DiPietro most recently served as CEO of Brittle-Brittle, Inc., a Dallas-based confectionery manufacturer, which achieved 20% annual sales growth while expanding distribution channels, launching new products, and investing in strategic marketing initiatives. Previously, she was the inaugural Chief Operating Officer for Clearwater Paper Corporation’s Consumer Products Division, managing half of the company’s $2B P&L, five manufacturing facilities, and 3,400 employees. Her experience also includes VP & General Manager at Sun-Maid Growers of California, where she reversed a five-year business decline and developed an innovation pipeline, plus seven years at TreeHouse Foods as General Manager, where she led multiple businesses to deliver profitable growth.Said David Bullwinkle, chairman of the board at Once Again, “Susan’s impressive track record growing CPG companies, combined with her passion and collaborative approach, makes her the ideal candidate to guide our next chapter. We’re thrilled to welcome her to the family."Added DiPietro, "This employee-owned company is built on a strong foundation of quality, innovation, and lived values. I look forward to partnering with the team to accelerate Once Again’s growth, broaden our reach, and continue building on the incredible portfolio of clean-ingredient products our customers trust and love."About Once AgainMade wildly good since 1976, Once Again produces organic and natural spreads and snacks for retail, industrial, and foodservice customers. Headquartered in rural upstate New York, the company manufactures its products in state-of-the-art, SQF certified facilities, with dedicated facilities for peanut butters and tree nut and seed butters. Recognized as a leader in responsible business practices, all of its products are verified through SEDEX and HowGood as part of the brand’s Honest in Trade sustainability program. Visit OnceAgain.com and follow @OnceAgainNutButter

