Interstate Advanced Materials Birmingham Backs Alabama Businesses with Reliable Material Solutions

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Interstate Advanced Materials, parent company of Interstate Plastics , serves Alabama businesses through its Birmingham Solution Center . The team provides high-performance plastics and composite materials, supported by machining services and application-focused project guidance for commercial and industrial operations.Founded in Sacramento in 1980, Interstate Advanced Materials has supported local industries by supplying reliable, high-performance materials. Today, that commitment extends to the Southeast through its Birmingham Solution Center, which supplies engineering plastics and composite materials and offers machining services that reduce lead times and help control costs. The Birmingham team provides CNC machining, fabrication, cut-to-size service, custom components, milling, heat forming, plastic welding, and routing, supported by a service model focused on fast fulfillment and consistent procurement. Interstate Advanced Materials Birmingham collaborates closely with numerous key sectors in Alabama, including MRO and OEM manufacturing, food processing, and aerospace. Customers gain access to fast order turnaround, wholesale pricing options, and industrial-grade materials designed to enhance equipment uptime, reduce wear, and simplify maintenance.In line with Interstate Advanced Materials’ goal of being the most trusted distributor of advanced materials, the Birmingham Solution Center combines technical expertise with responsive local support. The team brings decades of combined experience with plastics and composites, helping manufacturers, engineers, and procurement teams select materials that meet strict performance and regulatory requirements.“Our Birmingham Solution Center is built around the needs of Alabama businesses,” said Todd Brownfield, Birmingham Solution Center Manager. “Our inventory, machining capabilities, and project guidance help customers keep projects on schedule and costs in check.”Backed by more than 45 years of industry experience, Interstate Advanced Materials continues to expand its regional capabilities, helping Alabama businesses grow and stay competitive.For more information, contact Interstate Advanced Materials Birmingham at (800) 742-3444 or visit the location at 288 Snow Drive, Birmingham, AL 35209.Interstate Advanced Materials is a full-line distributor of high-performance sheet, rod, tube, plate, and bar, and proudly serves many diverse industries, including OEM, semiconductor, food processing, POP display, government, agriculture, automotive, and many others. With 10 locations nationwide and an online sales and support team, Interstate Advanced Materials provides full sheets and pallets, cut-to-size service, complex CNC, welding solutions, and full machining capabilities.Interstate Advanced Materials is known for selling high-quality products, providing excellent customer service, and providing superior technical support. Excellence in all facets of the customer experience has been the cornerstone of Interstate Advanced Materials for over 45 years.

