Digital Shape Technologies Unveils Its New Digital Showcase
A new website offering a clear window into Webfolio®’s full capabilities in institutional investment management.MONTREAL, QUéBEC, CANADA, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Shape Technologies, a Canadian company specializing in investment management software solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its brand-new website. This redesign marks a new chapter in the evolution of the company and its unified platform, Webfolio®, which has supported financial institutions for over 25 years.
More than just a visual upgrade, the new site reflects the company’s vision: providing a transparent showcase of Webfolio®’s advanced capabilities and streamlining access to information for institutional clients and partners.
“Our goal was to create a website that fully reflects the functional richness of Webfolio. It now illustrates our ability to support both traditional and alternative investment strategies, and to meet the needs of small firms and large financial institutions alike,” explains Régis Lamy, President of Digital Shape Technologies.
A Platform That Evolves with Its Users
Webfolio® is a unified solution designed to centralize the entire investment lifecycle, from front to back office, within a single intuitive interface. Its new web client includes a wide range of operational and analytical features, enhancing automation, traceability, and operational security.
This release also lays the foundation for the next major version of Webfolio®, scheduled for the first half of 2026, with targeted improvements in user experience, performance, and support for emerging investment strategies such as structured certificates and derivatives management.
Global Reach, Local Expertise
Founded in Montreal in 1999, Digital Shape Technologies is now a trusted partner to many institutional clients across the globe:
North America: Montreal – New York – San Diego
Europe: London – Dublin – Madrid – Geneva – Zurich – Lucerne – Luxembourg – Jersey
Caribbean & Offshore: Bermuda – British Virgin Islands (BVI)
Asia: Singapore – Hong Kong – Pune – Gurgaon – Bangalore
A Modular Platform for All Investment Management Functions
Webfolio® covers all critical functions related to asset management, from investment strategy to fund accounting. Asset managers benefit from specialized modules for portfolio management, risk and compliance monitoring, data analysis, and process automation.
The platform also integrates a CRM dedicated to due diligence, trading and execution tools, a comprehensive reporting and data extraction solution, and an API engine for extended connectivity with your existing technology ecosystem.
A Commitment to Ongoing Innovation
Digital Shape Technologies actively invests in applied AI research to bring predictive and decision-support features to asset managers. These innovations will be gradually integrated into Webfolio®, further strengthening its value proposition.
Learn More about Digital Shape Technologies
The new website offers a comprehensive overview of Webfolio®’s capabilities, along with a clear presentation of available services, team expertise, and sectors served.
Explore it now: http://dst.ca
Régis Lamy
Digital Shape Technologies
+1 514-908-2189
contact@dst.ca
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.