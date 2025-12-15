Attorney General Hilgers Announces Lawsuit Against Uber Technologies, Inc. and Uber USA, LLC

Lincoln - Attorney General Hilgers announced today that his office is part of a coalition of 22 state or county law enforcement agencies that joined a lawsuit previously filed by the Federal Trade Commission against Uber Technologies, LLC and Uber USA, LLC, the operators of the popular rideshare and delivery company. The lawsuit is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, and trial is currently scheduled for February 2027.

The lawsuit alleges that Uber used a variety of deceptive and unfair practices in offering and selling Uber One subscription services, which Uber promotes as saving money on rides and deliveries. Among other things, the lawsuit alleges that Uber improperly used negative option marketing tactics when it offered free trial subscriptions – a practice that automatically charges consumers if they do not cancel a free trial. The lawsuit alleges Uber misled consumers about the amounts they could save when subscribing to Uber One and that the companies made it extraordinarily difficult to cancel Uber One once enrolled. The complaint also alleges that Uber charged consumers before their billing date, including users whose free trial had not yet ended.

The Attorney General’s lawsuit seeks restitution, as well as penalties, costs, and an injunction against Uber for alleged violations of Nebraska’s Consumer Protection Act and the U.S. Restore Online Shoppers’ Confidence Act.

The state coalition, led by Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown, includes the attorneys general of Alabama, Arizona, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin, as well as the District Attorney for Alameda County.