AG Hilgers Announces Successful Resolution in OPPD Lawsuit

Today, Attorney General Mike Hilgers filed a notice of Voluntary Dismissal of his lawsuit against Omaha Public Power District (OPPD), recognizing OPPD’s vote last week to maintain critical generation online at the North Omaha Station.

"We brought this lawsuit because public power providers should not achieve their self-imposed environmental goals by raising prices for Nebraska consumers," said Attorney General Hilgers. "After last week’s vote, OPPD’s plans for the North Omaha Station now align with their twin mandates of affordability and reliability in delivering electricity to Nebraskans. Having accomplished our purpose on behalf of Nebraska consumers, our lawsuit may now be dismissed without prejudice—meaning it could be brought again if circumstances change.”

Public power providers are supposed to prioritize affordability of the electricity they produce and reliability of the electric grid they oversee. OPPD's past proposal for North Omaha Station furthered neither objective. Instead, in a time of rapidly increasing demand for electricity, OPPD's proposal would have threatened grid reliability and created conditions where OPPD ratepayers would likely be subjected to higher costs. Last week’s vote by OPPD will now ensure that critical power generation remains online.

The Attorney General's Office is committed to addressing crucial issues such as this in court, advocating for the rights of consumers, and upholding the standards set forth by Nebraska's public power statutes.