Mage Data™ Launches R25, Advancing Test Data Management to TDM 2.0

R25 advances Test Data Management into the TDM 2.0 era with unified governance, database virtualization, and AI-ready data protection.

NY, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mage Data , a Leader in Data Security Platforms (KuppingerCole) and a Champion in Test Data Management (Bloor Research), today announced the R25 release of its Test Data Management platform – evolving Traditional TDM beyond its long-standing focus on test data provisioning, Static Data Masking, and Database Virtualization . R25 is a major step forward toward TDM 2.0, the next generation of Test Data Management that brings together provisioning, Masking, governance, and security across development, test and production environments, extending protection to modern AI workflows. With R25, Mage Data delivers safe, consistent, and compliant data across the full data lifecycle, ensuring that enterprises can protect both traditional applications and emerging AI-driven data pipelines.Why Traditional TDM falls short?Traditional TDM has historically delivered realistic non-production data, cost savings through Virtualization, and basic Sensitive Data Discovery, it has not kept pace with modern enterprise needs across production environments, distributed architectures, and AI-driven workflows. As organizations scale across hybrid, multi-cloud, and containerized architectures, Test Data Management has become increasingly fragmented. Traditional TDM tools struggle to:- Maintain consistent masking and governance across distributed systems- Protect sensitive data flowing into AI/ML pipelines- Address production data risks like real-time access, activity monitoring, and file-level data movement- Secure data residing on endpoints and developer workstations- Protect sensitive information inside logs, messages, and event streams- Handle NoSQL, semi-structured, and unstructured data with the same rigor as relational systems- These gaps create friction for DevOps, AI teams, security leaders, compliance owners, and data engineering teams – resulting in rising risk and operational overhead.Strengthening the TDM 2.0 Vision with R25R25 builds on Mage Data’s comprehensive foundation of enterprise-wide Sensitive Data Discovery and Classification, Static Data Masking (SDM), Dynamic Data Masking (DDM), Database Firewall, Database Activity Monitoring (DAM) and Log Data Protection. Beyond traditional TDM, the platform safeguards sensitive data across relational and NoSQL databases, files, pipelines, logs, endpoints, unstructured and semi-structured data, as well as cloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments — including production workloads and AI pipelines.With Database Virtualization, Universal Policy Management, Conversational DDM, and File Watchdogs, R25 strengthens the TDM 2.0 architecture and delivers:- Faster Provisioning at Lower Cost: Virtualized, policy-governed non-production environments provisioned in minutes – eliminating full physical copies and - reducing storage, compute, and licensing costs by up to 99%.- Accelerated Masking Rollout: A guided Conversational Interface that simplifies masking creation, increases adoption across teams, and reduces effort to achieve full coverage.- Consistent Governance at Scale: A unified, single-pane-of-glass for centralized policy creation and distributed enforcement across applications, datastores, and environments.- Continuous File Protection: Automated tagging and safeguarding of sensitive files, on hybrid and multi-cloud architectures across file stores and workstations.- Expanded Protection Coverage: End-to-end governance across databases, files, logs, pipelines, NoSQL, unstructured data, endpoints, and production systems.- Beyond core Data Protection, R25 amplifies broader organizational outcomes by enabling enterprises to:- Leverage AI for business outcomes with Secure Data Pipelines for AI/ML training and GenAI firewall to prevent sensitive data exfiltration.- Deliver tangible ROI with Database Virtualization, cutting storage, licensing and infrastructure costs while dramatically reducing time and effort for test data provisioning.- Lower cost by offshoring more roles without exposing sensitive data.- Adopt zero-trust data protection across every user, environment, and data flow.- Achieve Protection + Functionality + Performance, ensuring security does not impede speed, agility, or productivity.- These capabilities expand Mage Data’s unified, privacy-first platform, empowering enterprises to provision, protect, and govern sensitive data faster, more securely, and at scale across development, test, production, and AI environments.Leadership perspectives on R25 speak to its customer business value“Today’s announcement of R25 is a defining moment in Mage Data’s journey to modernize the governance of sensitive data,” said Dan Neault, industry expert and Board Advisor to Mage Data. “By introducing Database Virtualization, Conversational DDM, and Universal Policy Management in a single AI-driven platform, Mage Data offers enterprises the unified fabric they need to protect sensitive data with confidence. This realization of Mage Data’s strategic TDM 2.0 vision is akin to a giant leap that empowers global customers to build secure, scalable, and trusted data ecosystems for the future.”“R25 represents a breakthrough in how enterprises interact with and protect their data,” said Anil Bhat, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Mage Data. “We’ve engineered Database Virtualization to eliminate the inefficiencies of full data replication, built Conversational DDM using advanced natural language interfaces that dramatically lower the barrier to adoption, and architected Universal Policy Management for true distributed enforcement at scale. These innovations work together to create an intelligent, API-first platform that integrates seamlessly into modern DevOps pipelines and positions enterprises to harness AI safely and at speed.”A Game-Changer for Unified GovernanceWith R25, Mage Data sets a new benchmark for Test Data Management by unifying protection, governance, and automation across every environment where sensitive data resides. By extending TDM beyond traditional non-production workflows to fully support production systems, AI pipelines, endpoints, logs, unstructured data, and hybrid cloud architectures, R25 delivers the comprehensive data security fabric modern enterprises require. The release reinforces Mage Data’s commitment to delivering a privacy-first, scalable, and future-ready platform – empowering organizations to accelerate innovation while maintaining zero-trust protection, operational efficiency, and consistent compliance across the entire data ecosystem.About Mage DataMage Data is a leader in data security and privacy software for global enterprises. Recognized as a Champion in Test Data Management (Bloor Research), Leader in Data Security Platforms (Kuppinger Cole) and Strong Performer in Dynamic Data Masking (Forrester), Mage Data’s award-winning and patented platform enables global organizations to navigate privacy regulations while ensuring robust security. Mage Data’s client roster includes Fortune 500 companies, Ivy League universities, and leaders in the financial and healthcare sectors, all of whom rely on Mage Data’s platform for effective data privacy and security solutions.For more information, visit www.magedata.ai Contacts: Mage Data bards@magedata.ai | +1 212 203 4365

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.