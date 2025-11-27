Mage Data Introduces Universal Policy Management, Delivering Unified Control for Sensitive Data Protection & Compliance

R25 transforms Test Data Management by unifying classification, masking, virtualization, automation, and AI-ready security into one privacy-first platform.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mage Data , a Leader in Data Security Platforms (KuppingerCole) and a Strong Performer in Dynamic Data Masking (Forrester), Champion in Test Data Management (Bloor Research), today announced the addition of its latest innovation within the Mage Data Test Data Management (TDM) and Data Security Platform (DSP) - Universal Policy Management.This new capability provides organizations with a single pane of glass to define, manage, and enforce data-protection policies across databases and file stores in cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments - ensuring unified compliance, visibility, and control. As data ecosystems grow more distributed, fragmented policy management has become a major challenge, often leading to inconsistent enforcement, higher compliance risk, and unnecessary operational effort. Universal Policy Management streamlines this complexity by offering one centralized interface where policies can be created, applied, and governed consistently across the enterprise.It also enables organizations to tailor the right access and masking policies for different user personas - developers, testers, UAT teams, analysts, and production administrators — across development, testing, UAT, and production environments. This ensures least-privilege access while supporting rapid development and operational agility.Industry insights continue to show how difficult it is for enterprises to roll out data masking and access policies at scale. Multiple database engines, diverse file stores, and multi-cloud environments often force security teams into manual mode, resulting in policy gaps, audit findings, and delays in compliance programs. Universal Policy Management solves this by delivering one unified platform to orchestrate and enforce consistent, audit-ready policies wherever data lives and whoever uses it.“Mage Data’s introduction of Universal Policy Management is a pivotal step forward in enterprise data governance,” said Anil Bhat, Chief Technology Officer at Mage Data. “The capability transforms policy creation and enforcement from a fragmented, multi-console process into a unified, intelligent governance fabric that spans discovery, classification, masking and access. With a single policy control plane, organizations can design, validate, and enforce rules consistently across environments, reducing manual oversight and strengthening compliance posture. By embedding policy orchestration into TDM 2.0, Mage Data delivers true governance simplicity, compliance confidence, and operational trust.”“For large enterprises, the hardest part of data security isn’t defining policies — it’s rolling them out consistently across dozens of applications, teams, and environments,” said Padma Vemuri, Vice President and Chief Solution Architect at Mage Data. “Universal Policy Management changes that dynamic entirely. It lets organizations define policies once and enforce them everywhere — across applications, databases, and cloud environments — while empowering individual teams to deploy Dynamic Masking, Static Masking, and Monitoring at their own pace. This combination of centralized governance and distributed execution is the missing link for enterprise-wide security adoption. With UPM, our customers can finally achieve consistency, speed, and measurable risk reduction at scale.”Key Benefits of Mage Data’s Universal Policy Management1. Unified Control Across the EnterpriseUniversal Policy Management centralizes the creation, governance, and enforcement of data protection policies across all environments. Organizations can monitor policy adherence, view compliance status, and perform remediation from a single console.2. Persona-Based Policy DefinitionPolicies can be precisely aligned with personas and roles, giving enterprises fine-grained control over who can access, modify, or view sensitive data. This alignment ensures compliance with internal governance standards and global data privacy laws.3. No-Code, Intuitive InterfaceThe capability provides a user-friendly, no-code interface that allows compliance, security, and governance teams to design and deploy data classification and protection policies without writing a single line of code. This reduces reliance on engineering teams and accelerates compliance readiness.4. Pre-Built Categorization and Policy TemplatesUniversal Policy Management includes pre-defined categorizations and policy templates aligned to global data privacy regulations such as GDPR, HIPAA, CCPA, and PCI-DSS. These templates enable rapid adoption and consistent application of best practices across businessA Strategic Leap in TDM 2.0With Universal Policy Management, Mage Data advances its mission of delivering data security, governance, and compliance as one integrated discipline. The addition cements TDM 2.0 as a unified data-protection platform that secures both production and non-production environments under a consistent, intelligent policy architecture.About Mage DataMage Data is a leader in data security and privacy software for global enterprises. Recognized as a Champion in Test Data Management (Bloor Research), Leader in Data Security Platforms (Kuppinger Cole) and Strong Performer in Dynamic Data Masking (Forrester), Mage Data’s award-winning and patented platform enables global organizations to navigate privacy regulations while ensuring robust security. Mage Data’s client roster includes Fortune 500 companies, Ivy League universities, and leaders in the financial and healthcare sectors, all of whom rely on Mage Data’s platform for effective data privacy and security solutions.For more information, visit www.magedata.ai Contacts 📧 bards@magedata.ai | +1 212 203 4365

