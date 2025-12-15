Bankaool reopens branch in Polanco with modern and artistic attention

Bankaool Polanco Branch

The renovation at Polanco reinforces Bankaool's presence in Mexico City, combining personalized attention with visual innovation and digital expansion.

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bankaool reopening in the Polanco neighborhood, one of the most strategic areas of Mexico City, marks an important step in its expansion and modernization plan. The reopening ceremony was headed by Juan Antonio Pérez Simón, general director of the institution, and Leonardo Herrera, vice president of trade, who presented the renovated facilities with an updated design.

Among the outstanding changes is an artistic intervention coordinated by Artbank, an internal division that drives local talent and strengthens the bank's visual identity. The main facade now exhibits a logo that effectively reflects its modernization process and its link with the OMNi platform, promoted by Moisés Chaves, which has homogenized the image of the bank during its growth in various regions of the country.

The new branch in Aristóteles 85, next to its headquarters in Paseo de la Reforma, reinforces Bankaool's presence in an area where its customer base has experienced sustained growth. The strategy combines personalized physical attention with a robust digital network, which has motivated the institution to expand its presence in major Mexican cities. In addition, this renewal responds to the growing preference of users for combining traditional services with digital solutions, in line with trends in the financial sector.

This renovation process not only improves the infrastructure, but also positions Bankaool to face the challenges of the market with an innovative proposal, aimed at offering a comprehensive experience to its customers in a more modern and visually attractive environment.

In the current financial context, innovation in infrastructure and customer service has become crucial to maintaining competitiveness. The investment in renovated spaces and in the implementation of art and technology reflect a strategy to strengthen loyalty and attract new users in a sector in constant digital transformation.

