Artbank Brings ‘Bien Mexa’ Pride to the Streets of Mexico City and Chihuahua

Artbank, Bankaool’s platform dedicated to enriching public spaces through creativity, unveils the completed Bien Mexas mural series featuring five murals.

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO, December 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mexican artists are transforming walls across Mexico City with vibrant murals that celebrate the roots, colors, flavors, and traditions that make mexicans feel proud of their cultural heritage year-round. Locals and tourists alike have commented on social media about the four new murals that blend iconic elements of Mexican life—food, music, and folk art—into striking visual statements of national pride.

These works are powered by Artbank, Bankaool’s art-driven platform dedicated to supporting emerging talent and enriching public spaces through creativity.

Meet the talented artists behind the brushstrokes that have captivated millions of drivers and pedestrians across the city:

Mar Maremoto

A visual artist from Mexico City known for neon palettes, energetic strokes, and compositions that merge graffiti, pop culture, and Mexican humor. Her mural, located at Colima 85 in Colonia Roma, depicts quintessential symbols of the capital, including nopales, tacos, and metro cars—everyday icons of metropolitan life.

Alejandra Ballesteros

An illustrator whose hyper-colorful, playful, character-filled style is showcased in her mural at Liverpool 179 in Colonia Juárez. Focused on lucha libre, the piece depicts a vibrant female wrestler symbolizing strength, resilience, and Mexican pride through every detail.

Jimena Estibaliz

True to her signature blend of feminine figures, natural symbolism, vivid colors, and humanoid motifs, Estibaliz presents another lucha libre-inspired mural.

Featuring a jaguar-headed figure, a wrestler, and a woman at its core, the work highlights identity, collective strength, and feminine energy, enriched with elements that evoke Mexican celebrations and ancestral roots. It can be seen at Durango 148 in Colonia Roma Norte.

Smithe

An urban muralist whose graphic style merges contemporary visual language with Mexican symbolism. His monumental mural evokes Día de Muertos, featuring symbolic figures, skulls, and urban strokes that bridge tradition and modernity while celebrating the deeply Mexican duality of life and death. What transforms but never disappears.

Maga Rey

Good things know no borders, and Artbank’s Bien Mexa campaign was destined to expand beyond Mexico City. In Chihuahua, artist Maga Rey, known for infusing mysticism, bold colors, and cultural symbols into her work, created two murals in the state capital.

Located at Club Deportivo Britania, the pieces feature elements that are 100% Chihuahuan: desert plants, a rarámuri woman, a cowboy representing rural life, the world-renowned ceramics of the Mata Ortiz community, and a space honoring Dia de Muertos.

With this collection of murals infused with a Bien Mexa spirit across Mexico City and Chihuahua, Artbank solidifies its role as an incubator of Mexican art, just as its Instagram profile declares, fostering cultural development across the country.

