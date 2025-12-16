Chicago Raiders Win Inaugural Mayor’s New World T20 Title in Florida as League Sets Sights on 2026 Expansion

Brijesh Mathur of Pramanit Global Ventures USA Inc. (PGV) and Sir Vivian Richards pose with the Mayor’s New World T20 championship trophy at Central Broward Park in Lauderhill, Florida. Brijesh Mathur, chairman of Pramanit Global Ventures USA Inc. (PGV), stands with Mayor’s New World T20 team captains beside the championship trophy at Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida. Mayor’s New World T20 champions receive the championship trophy during the awards presentation at Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida, organized by Pramanit Global Ventures USA Inc. (PGV).

PGV’s international T20 league confirms Nov. 2–16, 2026 return with six teams; sponsorship opportunities now open

The Mayor’s New World T20 shows what cricket can look like in the United States when you deliver the right standard on the field and off it.” — Brijesh Mathur, Chairman & League Commissioner, PGV USA Inc

LAUDERHILL, FL, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Chicago Raiders won the inaugural Mayor’s New World T20 championship on Nov. 16 at Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium. Pramanit Global Ventures USA Inc. (PGV) organized the international T20 cricket league under Brijesh Mathur, chairman of PGV and league commissioner Chicago finished unbeaten and beat the Florida Hurricanes by four wickets in the final after chasing 180 in 19.1 overs. Kennar Lewis powered the chase with 57 off 21 balls, including five sixes, before Aakarshit Gomel scored 35 not out off 23 and hit the winning runs. Florida scored 180 behind Ian Dev Singh’s 56 off 39 and Dinesh Ramdin’s 45 off 32, with Damion Joachim adding 31.“The Mayor’s New World T20 shows what cricket can look like in the United States when you deliver the right standard on the field and off it,” Mathur said. “We staged a competitive inaugural season in Florida, reached fans worldwide, and we will return Nov. 2–16, 2026, with six teams. Our goal is simple. Build a world-class league that players respect, fans follow, and partners can measure.”Sir Vivian Richards, a West Indies great and World Cup winner, served as league ambassador. The league also welcomed Rajat Sharma, chairman of India TV, as chief guest.“Chicago set the standard in this final and across the season,” Richards said. “The league delivered real energy and strong competition, and it showed what is possible when cricket meets the right stage in the United States. I’m proud to support Mayor’s New World T20 as it builds what comes next.”GLOBAL REACH, PARTICIPATION, AND MATCH OFFICIALS:Mayor’s New World T20 reached a global audience through broadcast and digital/OTT platforms. Organizers reported more than 10 million total viewers, with fans tuning in from more than 100 countries.The league brought together players from India, the Caribbean, Sri Lanka, the United States, and Canada. It also featured a multinational commentary team with voices from the United States, India, Canada, South Africa, and Trinidad.The league appointed Manu Nayar, an experienced match referee who has worked in major competitions, including the Indian Premier League, and included Anil Chaudhary, an international-level umpire, among its officials.Players, vendors, and support staff praised the league’s management and professional standards throughout the inaugural season.PARTNERS AND SUPPORTERS:Mayor’s New World T20 thanked its players, match officials, staff, vendors, and community supporters who helped deliver the inaugural season. The league also thanked its sponsors and partners:Media Partner: India TVTravel Partner: TTMCBroadcasters: Eurosport, WillowProduction Partner: Field of PlayDigital Partner: CricbuzzHelmet partner: MasitaJersey Partners: Stag Global, and VKEAdditional Sponsors and partners: Designing Life, ATM India, PGv, Combined Logistics, ScaleSense, RME, VJAR, BMC Advisors, Mavenox, EquiwingsLOOKING AHEAD: NOV. 2–16, 2026:Mayor’s New World T20 will return Nov. 2–16, 2026, and expand to six teams after launching with four franchises in 2025. The league will announce additional franchise, schedule, and ticket details in the months ahead.SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES FOR 2026:Mayor’s New World T20 is opening sponsorship and partnership conversations for the 2026 season. The league offers brands a platform designed to deliver measurable reach and year-over-year growth in the fast-growing U.S. cricket market.Those interested in getting involved in the 2026 season can contact Brijesh Mathur at info@pgvcricket.com.###About Mayor’s New World T20 and Pramanit Global Ventures USA Inc. (PGV):Mayor’s New World T20 is a U.S.-based international T20 cricket league staged in Florida. Organized by Pramanit Global Ventures USA Inc. (PGV), the league brings together international and North American talent and aims to grow cricket’s footprint through live matches, fan experiences, and broadcast distribution. Learn more at https://pgvcricket.com/ About Brijesh Mathur, Chairman & League Commissioner, PGV USA Inc.:Brijesh Mathur has over a decade of experience, delivering exemplary services globally in Corporate Law, Intellectual Property Rights, Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Private Equity, and more. His unwavering commitment and expertise have built a reputation for excellence, serving clients both in India and internationally.A dedicated sports promoter, Brijesh Mathur, has championed Indian Equestrian Tent Pegging & Polo, notably leading the team to historic victories globally and securing national support for the sport. In 2024, he led the Indian Army Polo Team as Chef de Mission to the United States, where they claimed a historic victory over the USA Military Arena Polo Team.Building on his passion for sports, Brijesh is now making impactful strides into the world of cricket as the promoter of Mayor’s New World T20, an ambitious and dynamic T20 league set to energize the global cricketing calendar. With his strategic vision, organizational excellence, and deep-rooted commitment to elevating Indian sports on the global stage, he is poised to make Mayor’s New World T20 a landmark event in modern cricket.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.