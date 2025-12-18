Florida’s The Round Table Group Turns Cultural Intelligence into Growth for Sports, Entertainment, and Consumer Brands

The Round Table Group logo, representing a South Florida based cultural intelligence and experiential marketing agency that partners with hospitality, entertainment and consumer brands across North America. Epic arena moment from Anirudh Live in North America, where The Round Table Group supported multicultural fan engagement and experiential strategy for a sold out South Asian concert experience. Sanskar Savvy logo, representing a South Asian Gen Z and Millennial media platform that celebrates music, film, sports, fashion and culture for the Indian and South Asian diaspora across North America.

South Florida experiential agency connects multicultural fans across entertainment, hospitality, sports, CPG, and digital media in the United States and Canada.

Our roots are in Florida, but our work reaches audiences around the world.” — Jason Shaw, Founder and CEO of The Round Table Group

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Round Table Group (TRT Group) , a cultural intelligence and experiential strategy agency based in South Florida, is positioning Florida as a leading center for multicultural marketing and global fan engagement. From its headquarters just outside Fort Lauderdale, the agency works across international arena tours, professional sports initiatives, and the largest South Asian Gen Z media platform in North America. These programs reinforce TRT Group’s role as a cultural strategy partner for the most prominent brands across North America.For more than twenty years, TRT Group and its leadership have built long-term partnerships with category leaders in entertainment, hospitality, nightlife, sports, and consumer brands. The agency brings together product activation, experience integration, and community building to engage multicultural audiences in 24 major markets across the United States and Canada, and it started with local neighborhoods in South Florida. Each engagement begins with deep cultural and diasporic learning, boots-on-the-ground research, and insights from community partners, enabling brands to assess opportunities and risks before investing in new markets.TRT Group led marketing, audience development, and community activation for global composer A.R. Rahman on his 2025 The Wonderment Tour. The tour became the largest arena tour ever held in North America by a South Asian artist. More than 115,000 fans attended shows in 16 major cities, with many families traveling across state lines to hear the music they grew up with in full-scale arenas with advanced sound and production. The tour highlighted rising national demand for culturally grounded live entertainment and showed how TRT Group mobilizes diverse audiences at scale.TRT Group also supported global sports initiatives for Major League Cricket and the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup, one of the most-watched sporting events in the world. With South Florida hosting a record number of matches, TRT Group engaged international cricket fans through local events and partnerships, connected diasporic communities, and helped raise awareness of cricket's growth in the United States. For many attendees, these matches marked their first time seeing a World Cup game live.Beyond live events and sports, TRT Group serves as the Agency of Record for Sanskar Savvy , the largest Gen Z and Millennial South Asian media platform in North America. In just over one year, TRT Group helped Sanskar Savvy grow to more than 370,000 subscribers and over one million unique monthly visitors across six continents. The platform gives brands direct access to a highly engaged, educated, and affluent South Asian youth audience across North America. These audiences follow film, music, sports, fashion, and culture across social and streaming platforms and expect to see their stories centered, not treated as an afterthought.“Our roots are in Florida, but our work reaches audiences around the world,” said Jason Shaw, Founder and CEO of The Round Table Group. “ Cultural intelligence drives everything we do. When brands understand who they are speaking to and why those stories matter, they build trust and long-term relationships that turn consumers into lifelong fans and brand advocates. Our most successful campaigns often begin during a Round Table review, where our team of experts discusses brand work around our literal round table. These ideas are vetted and reinforced in real time via WhatsApp chats with team members from around the world.”“TRT Group helped turn our vision into a national movement,” said Kash Patel, Founder of Kash Patel Productions. “We started with theater shows at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Fort Lauderdale, and within a few years, we grew into one of the largest South Asian and cultural entertainment brands in North America. They understood how our community communicates, what we care about, and how quickly we needed to move. Their focus on building community, analyzing data, and speed in execution helped us move from local stages to arena tours recognized worldwide.”TRT Group uses a four-step audience journey that moves people from first impression to long-term advocacy. The agency designs programs that often launch with a first brand impression, move to enrollment and conversion, and build toward championship, where customers become community organizers and vocal advocates for the brand in markets many companies struggle to reach. For many brands, these communities have always mattered, but they have rarely had a clear activation strategy; TRT Group helps turn that gap into growth.Together, these projects show how a South Florida-based agency can help shape the future of multicultural engagement in North America. TRT Group is expanding its national footprint with partners in entertainment, sports, hospitality, consumer goods, and technology. In each engagement, the agency listens to communities first, builds real-time live and digital experiences around what people actually want, and tracks results so brands can grow with confidence across North America.For more information about The Round Table Group, visit https://wwwTRT.group About The Round Table Group:The Round Table Group (TRT) is an award-winning experiential brand consultancy known for delivering dynamic, results-driven strategies that consistently exceed ROI expectations. Based in South Florida, TRT specializes in transformative brand experiences, actionable audience engagement, and innovative business development.Our Round Table of industry experts reimagines the traditional brand development and communication paradigms. TRT’s strategies drive revenue growth and cultivate life-long brand advocates through culture-driven, inclusive, experiential, and emotionally resonant product initiatives.Launching a new brand or redefining an existing one? TRT partners with forward-thinking businesses to unlock their potential by establishing meaningful consumer connections. From mindful activations to tactical brand alignment, TRT creates the pathway from initial customer engagement to lifetime brand advocacy.Discover how The Round Table Group can grow your brand and build your tribe. Visit www.TRT.group to start your journey!

