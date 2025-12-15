New Book Exposes the Truth About the Clintons in a Provocative Political Novel

NY, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Steve Slavin’s newest book, “The Case Against President Hillary Rodham Clinton,” is set to make waves in the political and literary spheres. This provocative and controversial political novel dives deep into the legacy of Bill and Hillary Clinton, peeling back the carefully constructed personas of two of America’s most prominent political figures.Slavin’s 309-page exposé holds the Clintons accountable for what the author describes as a betrayal of the very people they claimed to champion. From their early days as public servants to their presidential ambitions, the book argues that the Clintons’ relentless pursuit of power came at the expense of the disenfranchised groups they professed to support.More than a simple critique, this gripping narrative mixes political insight with fiery storytelling. Slavin shares his personal transformation, revealing that while he once voted for both Bill and Hillary Clinton, his disillusionment with their political maneuvering inspired him to write this tell-all.Through its pages, the book covers key topics such as the Clintons’ political strategies, the compromises made for power, and the impact of their decisions on vulnerable American communities. Combining a sharp economic lens with compelling storytelling, Slavin’s writing ensures the content is both informative and entertaining.“The Case Against President Hillary Rodham Clinton” (ISBN: 9781966074786) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The paperback retails for $15.99 and the ebook retails for $2.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.From the Back Cover:Bill and Hillary Clinton might be the two most misunderstood politicians in our nation’s history. In this book you will lean why that is.About the Author:Steve Slavin has a PhD in economics from New York University and taught economics for 31 years at New York Institute of Technology, Brooklyn College, and Union Country College in Cranford, New Jersey. He has written about thirty math, economics, and short story books, nearly all of which are listed on Amazon.About Manhattan Book Group:Manhattan Book Group (“MBG”), located on Broadway in New York City, is a registered trade name of Mindstir Media LLC. MBG is widely known as a premier hybrid book publisher. We have combined the best of traditional publishing with the best of self-publishing to provide authors with the “best of both worlds” in a sense. To learn more about MBG, visit https://www.manhattanbookgroup.com/

