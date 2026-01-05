New Book ‘Empire State of Mind’ by Franziska von Fischer Illuminates Wealth-Building Secrets

NY, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southern California entrepreneur, real estate investor, and debut author Franziska von Fischer has released her groundbreaking book, “Empire State of Mind.” Known for her strategic, hands-on approach to wealth-building, von Fischer offers a bold and practical guide that redefines how to achieve financial freedom. Published at just the right time, this inspiring work is already making waves among readers seeking to take control of their financial future.The book delivers a step-by-step approach to building wealth from the ground up. Without relying on significant savings or insider connections, readers will learn how to transform their mindset and unlock opportunities in real estate and beyond.At its core, “Empire State of Mind” emphasizes that wealth isn’t about starting with money - it’s about cultivating the right mindset, focus, and discipline. Each chapter draws from von Fischer’s real-world experiences in overcoming financial instability, making bold decisions, and rebounding from setbacks. Insights include practical strategies to succeed in real estate investing with limited resources, along with lessons in long-term thinking and resilience from von Fischer’s own entrepreneurial journey.Readers will walk away with tools to:• Reframe their approach to money and opportunities.• Develop discipline and focus for achieving generational wealth.• Begin their wealth-building process without large upfront capital.• Navigate real estate investing as a beginner, even in challenging markets.• Build financial security by creating step-by-step, sustainable strategies."I’m most excited that readers will realize they don’t need permission, perfect timing, or traditional gatekeepers to start building wealth - just clarity, discipline, and the courage to think differently," said von Fischer about the inspiration behind her book.Inspiring and empowering while remaining grounded in applicable, actionable information, the book serves as a gateway to achieving financial freedom.“Empire State of Mind” (ISBN: 9781966074311 / 9781966074304) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The hardcover retails for $32.99, the paperback retails for $19.99, and the ebook retails for $7.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request. Learn more at https://franzistateofmind.com/ From the Back Cover:The Unspoken Secrets of Building Wealth from the Ground UpEver wondered how the rich keep getting richer, or what hidden strategies lie behind their success? Empire State of Mind pulls back the curtain, revealing the mindset, focus, and savvy moves that are key to building wealth and creating your own empire - starting with real estate, even if you have $0 to invest upfront. Set against the electric backdrop of Las Vegas, this book dives into the gritty realities and thrilling stories of those who have mastered the game. With insights drawn from real Vegas deals and hard-won lessons, Empire State of Mind is a powerful, hands-on guide for anyone ready to go all-in. You'll learn strategies the rich don't talk about, the importance of developing an unbreakable mindset, and, most importantly, how to start building wealth today without breaking the bank. Get ready to think bigger, live bolder, and start building the empire of your dreams - Vegas-style.About the AuthorFranziska von Fischer is a German-born entrepreneur, real estate investor, and author based in Southern California. Known for her hands-on approach to wealth-building and mindset development, she has built her career through strategic investing and disciplined execution. Her writing draws on real-world experience to demystify financial growth for everyday readers. “Empire State of Mind” is her debut book.About Manhattan Book Group:Manhattan Book Group (“MBG”), located on Broadway in New York City, is a registered trade name of Mindstir Media LLC. MBG is widely known as a premier hybrid book publisher. We have combined the best of traditional publishing with the best of self-publishing to provide authors with the “best of both worlds” in a sense. To learn more about MBG, visit https://www.manhattanbookgroup.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.