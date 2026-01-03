J.J. Hebert’s 'The Breaking of Time: Chronicles of the Arvynth' Wins Gold from the Literary Titan Book Awards

The Breaking of Time wins Gold award

Acclaimed new Urban Fantasy novel by USA Today bestselling author J.J. Hebert, The Breaking of Time, wins Gold at the Literary Titan Book Awards.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Breaking of Time: Chronicles of the Arvynth , the acclaimed urban fantasy novel by USA Today bestselling author J.J. Hebert , has been named a Gold Winner in the Fiction category by the Literary Titan Book Awards, a prestigious international program honoring exceptional literary achievement.The Literary Titan Book Award: Fiction, Gold distinction recognizes books that demonstrate outstanding storytelling, originality, and artistic excellence. The Breaking of Time was selected for its immersive worldbuilding, emotional depth, and bold exploration of time, identity, and sacrifice.According to Literary Titan, Gold Winners represent the highest level of excellence, standing out among a competitive field of contemporary fiction. The full award announcement can be viewed here: https://literarytitan.com/2026/01/02/literary-titan-book-award-fiction-3/ Written by Hebert, The Breaking of Time introduces readers to Daniel Ward, a seemingly ordinary suburban father whose desperate act to save his son fractures time itself—revealing his true nature as a centuries-old sorcerer with ties to the Arvynth, an ancient order devoted to erasing noise, chaos, and life in pursuit of absolute Silence. As Daniel’s past collides with his present, he is forced to confront impossible choices that could determine the fate of reality itself.This latest honor adds to the growing critical acclaim surrounding the novel, which has been praised for its cinematic scope, emotional resonance, and seamless blend of urban fantasy and supernatural thriller elements. The award further cements The Breaking of Time as a standout entry in modern speculative fiction.“I’m incredibly honored to receive the Literary Titan Gold Award,” said J.J. Hebert. “This recognition means a great deal, especially for a story that is so deeply rooted in themes of family, sacrifice, and the cost of power. I’m grateful to Literary Titan for acknowledging the heart and ambition behind this book.”The Breaking of Time: Chronicles of the Arvynth is available now in print and digital formats through major online retailers.About the AuthorJ.J. Hebert is a USA Today bestselling author known for genre-blending fiction that combines emotional depth with high-concept storytelling. His works have received widespread critical praise and industry recognition for their originality, character-driven narratives, and cinematic scope.

