MAD20® Announces Expanded Relationship With MITRE to Encompass MITRE D3FEND™ and MITRE Engage™

MAD20® announced today a significant expansion of its relationship with MITRE to incorporate MITRE D3FEND™ and MITRE Engage™ into MAD20’s global curriculum.

With a broadened relationship that now extends into MITRE D3FEND and MITRE Engage, we are able to help global security teams operationalize the full spectrum of adversary-informed defense.” — Reggie Stevens, Board Member of MAD20

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MAD20 , the official home of MITRE ATT&CKtraining and certification, announced today a significant expansion of its relationship with MITRE to incorporate MITRE D3FEND™ and MITRE Engage™ into MAD20’s global curriculum ecosystem. This milestone positions MAD20 as the first and only training provider bringing together offensive, defensive, and adversary engagement strategies powered by MITRE’s operational frameworks.The announcement builds on the successful spinout of MITRE ATT&CK Defender (MAD) from MITRE and MITRE Engenuity, solidifying MAD20’s role as the private sector’s operational training leader for MITRE-aligned cyber capabilities. The expanded relationship enables MAD20 to deepen its curriculum with advanced defensive technique mapping (D3FEND) and structured adversary engagement strategies (Engage), allowing organizations to transform MITRE frameworks into executable defensive and proactive cyber operations.“MAD20’s mission has always been to train cyber professionals the way modern operations actually work,” said Reggie Stevens, CEO of MAD20. “With a broadened relationship that now extends into MITRE D3FEND and MITRE Engage, we are able to help global security teams operationalize the full spectrum of adversary-informed defense.”MAD20’s existing course library already serves SOC operators, threat hunters, detection engineers, CTI analysts, and red/blue/purple teams. With this expansion, MAD20 will enhance applied training that connects ATT&CK-mapped intelligence with defensive technique mapping (D3FEND) and adversary engagement strategy (Engage), helping organizations build measurable, proactive, and intelligence-driven defense programs.“This represents the next logical step in the evolution of adversary-centric cyber training,” said Ross Emory, COO of MAD20. “ATT&CK showed the world what the adversary does. D3FEND and Engage help defenders decide what to do about it. MAD20 is uniquely positioned to turn that into real-world practice.”This expanded relationship reinforces MAD20’s commitment to delivering operational training that reflects the current threat environment and advances the use of MITRE frameworks across enterprise defense programs globally.________________________________________About MAD20MAD20 Technologies is the official provider of training and certification for MITRE ATT&CK. MAD20 was spun out from The MITRE Corporation and MITRE Engenuity, a U.S. government–funded FFRDC dedicated to advancing national security and the public good. MAD20 develops practical, hands-on training grounded in MITRE frameworks and built by former U.S. military and intelligence cyber operators with deep expertise in offensive and defensive missions.For more information, visit www.mad20.com Media Contact:support@mad20.com | www.mad20.com

