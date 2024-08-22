MAD20 Donates $50,000 of Cybersecurity Training Licenses to Women in Security and Privacy (WISP)

MAD20 presents WISP with $50,000 of training to help upskill its members on MITRE ATT&CK

Access to comprehensive training on ATT&CK will be a game-changer for our community members looking to enter and progress in the cybersecurity field.” — Sarah Mackey, Executive Director of WISP

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- MAD20, a leading provider of cybersecurity training on MITRE ATT&CK, is thrilled to announce the donation of 100 annual subscription licenses for its comprehensive training program to WISP , An international organization dedicated to advancing women and underrepresented communities to lead the future of privacy and security.This contribution serves to strengthen MAD20's commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion within the cybersecurity industry through its $1,000,000 ATT&CK The Gap Campaign , aimed at narrowing the gender, ethnic, and socioeconomic gap in the cybersecurity industry through continuous upskilling, reskilling, and assessment. The initiative will also support former members of the US military. MAD20’s cybersecurity training program, originally designed by MITRE Engenuity™, is recognized for its comprehensive curriculum on MITRE ATT&CK. The curriculum equips learners, known as Defenders, with the skills and knowledge necessary to defend against today's most advanced cyber threats."We are incredibly excited to have WISP participate in the program," said Reggie Stevens, CEO of MAD20. "Their dedication to the advancement of women in the field aligns perfectly with the mission of ATT&CK The Gap. We hope that these licenses will enhance the skills of WISP members and open doors for new career opportunities and progression for women in privacy and security."WISP, founded in 2014, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization committed to advancing women and underrepresented communities to lead the future of privacy and security. WISP initiatives include providing women and underrepresented communities with opportunities for technical and professional development through events, trainings, conferences, scholarships, mentoring, and job search."MAD20’s donation of training and certification on MITRE ATT&CK is an exciting and welcome addition to our pool of resources offered to the WISP community," said Sarah Mackey, Executive Director of WISP. "Access to comprehensive training on ATT&CK will be a game-changer for our community members looking to enter and progress in the cybersecurity field. We look forward to maintaining a relationship with MAD20 in the coming years.”MAD20, spun out of MITRE Engenuity™ in 2023, has quickly become a trusted name in cybersecurity education. With a focus on delivering practical, real-world training on MITRE ATT&CK, MAD20 prepares individuals and organizations to defend against the latest cyber threats. Their state-of-the-art training modules cover a wide range of topics, from basic cybersecurity principles to advanced threat detection and response techniques.This partnership marks a significant step towards creating a more inclusive cybersecurity workforce. By empowering WISP members with top-tier training resources, MAD20 and WISP are working together to build a safer, more secure digital world.For media inquiries, please contact:Alex MoazzamiHead of Public RelationsMAD20alex@mad20.ioSarah MackeyExecutive DirectorWomen in Security and Privacy (WISP)sarah@wisp-net.orgAbout MAD20: MAD20 Technologies is the new official home for MITRE ATT&CKDefender™ (MAD) training and certification programs, which was spun out from MITRE Engenuity™, a tech foundation for the public good and subsidiary of The MITRE Corporation (a not-for-profit corporation committed to the public interest, operating federally funded R&D centers (FFRDCs) on behalf of U.S. government sponsors). MAD20 offers just-in-time training and certification on ATT&CK, helping defenders maintain the advantage over adversaries. Its MAD20 training and certification portal includes content and assessments originally developed by the same ATT&CK subject matter experts who created and maintain the ATT&CK framework knowledge base. Collectively, the MAD20 team represents over 40 years of experience among senior members of the U.S. military within cyber operations. The MAD20 system incorporates elements of the software developed by The MITRE Corporation on behalf of the U.S. Government.For more information, please visit www.mad20.io About WISP:Women in Security and Privacy (WISP)’s mission is to advance women and underrepresented communities to lead the future of privacy and security. WISP accomplishes this by providing women and underrepresented communities with opportunities for technical and professional development through events, trainings, conferences, scholarships, mentoring, and job search. Based in San Francisco, CA, with Affiliate (Local) Groups in across the U.S. and around the world. Women in Security & Privacy ("WISP") is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.For more information, please visit www.wisporg.com ________________________________________Note to Editor:For additional information on this announcement or to schedule an interview with representatives from MAD20 or WISP, please use the contact information provided above.The views and opinions contained in this Press Release are those of MAD20 only and should not be construed as an official position or endorsement of any vendor, goods, and/or services by The MITRE Corporation or MITRE Engenuity™.

