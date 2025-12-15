Shapiro Administration Invests $70 Million to Support 405 Projects Statewide That Will Help Revitalize Communities and Improve Quality of Life for Pennsylvanians

These project awards are possible because Governor Josh Shapiro secured continued funding for the Neighborhood Assistance Program in his 2025-26 state budget .

The Shapiro Administration is focused on building vibrant and resilient regions to help communities flourish, strengthen the economy, and create real opportunity for all Pennsylvanians.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger announced the approval of $70 million through the Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP) to help low-income individuals and improve distressed areas in Pennsylvania communities. The program, which provides tax credits to businesses that contribute to nonprofit organizations’ efforts to revitalize communities, will support 405 projects across the Commonwealth.

The NAP's funding was doubled from $36 million to $72 million in the 2024-25 enacted state budget

“The Shapiro Administration is committed to strengthening our communities because we know that the entire Commonwealth thrives when our neighborhoods are healthy and vibrant,” said Secretary Siger. “These Neighborhood Assistance Program projects will deliver meaningful benefits for individuals and families, support low-income areas in ways few programs can, and promote the vital public-private partnerships that put communities on a path to fiscal health and long-term prosperity.”

Through the NAP, businesses can receive tax credits of up to 95 percent on contributions they make to a qualifying community project.

The new funding approvals will support a variety of important community projects across Pennsylvania, including:

89 community investments in the Central region . The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, which provides fresh, nutritious food to families living at or below 185 percent of the poverty line in 27 counties, will use the financial donations acquired through the NAP to support the cost of purchasing additional, high-quality food to share with central Pennsylvania residents experiencing hunger.

Habitat for Humanity Berks County, which has a long and successful history of constructing affordable housing for low- and moderate-income families, will use the funds committed through the NAP to create eight new homes on a vacant property in Mohnton.

Habitat for Humanity Berks County, which has a long and successful history of constructing affordable housing for low- and moderate-income families, will use the funds committed through the NAP to create eight new homes on a vacant property in Mohnton. 55 community investments in the Northeast region . United Neighborhood Centers of Northeastern Pennsylvania (UNC), which focuses on meeting the needs of local families, seniors, and youth, will use the financial donations secured through the NAP to help revitalize the Pine Brook neighborhood of Scranton, Lackawanna County. UNC will increase home ownership, improve residential and commercial properties, help small businesses flourish, and increase opportunities for residents.

Mercy Center for Women, which provides safe, supportive, and empowering housing solutions for individuals and families in transition with a focus on those affected by domestic violence, addiction, and mental health challenges, will expand their transitional housing capacity in Erie by renovating the nearby Holy Rosary Rectory. The use of donations received through the NAP will help them serve women experiencing homelessness, poverty, or trauma by providing stable shelter and services that promote self-sufficiency and long-term stability.

Mercy Center for Women, which provides safe, supportive, and empowering housing solutions for individuals and families in transition with a focus on those affected by domestic violence, addiction, and mental health challenges, will expand their transitional housing capacity in Erie by renovating the nearby Holy Rosary Rectory. The use of donations received through the NAP will help them serve women experiencing homelessness, poverty, or trauma by providing stable shelter and services that promote self-sufficiency and long-term stability. 87 community investments in the Southeast region . Face to Face, which provides essential services including fresh meals, legal assistance, physical and mental health support, social services, and educational equity in the Germantown neighborhood of Philadelphia, will use the funds committed through the NAP to support individuals facing the potential loss of their home – whether through foreclosure or eviction – with comprehensive services to address the multiple challenges of individuals and families who are housing insecure.

Face to Face, which provides essential services including fresh meals, legal assistance, physical and mental health support, social services, and educational equity in the Germantown neighborhood of Philadelphia, will use the funds committed through the NAP to support individuals facing the potential loss of their home – whether through foreclosure or eviction – with comprehensive services to address the multiple challenges of individuals and families who are housing insecure. 90 community investments in the Southwest region. The Greater Altoona Economic Development Corporation, which works to promote economic and community growth in the Altoona area of Blair County, will use contributions received through the NAP to help the City of Altoona implement goals and objectives of its new comprehensive plan including: supporting a Main Street Manager; streetscape improvements including sidewalk repairs and construction, lighting, and public amenities; capitalize a façade grant program; and acquiring blighted properties throughout the city, demolishing structures once acquired, and paying for the infrastructure and site prep of these sites for redevelopment.

The NAP has five main components: Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP), Special Program Priorities (SPP), the Neighborhood Partnership Program (NPP), Charitable Food Program (CFP), and the Enterprise Zone Program (EZP) . More information is available on the NAP impact brochure.

For more information about the Neighborhood Assistance Program or the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit the DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

