Creating Jobs in Southwestern Pennsylvania: Governor Shapiro Secures $13.2 Million Investment from Calgon Carbon Corporation to Expand its Manufacturing Operations in Allegheny County

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro announced the Commonwealth has secured a $13.2 million investment from Calgon Carbon Corporation — the world’s largest manufacturer of activated carbon filtration products used for air and water treatment, among 700 other applications — to expand operations at two of its facilities in Pittsburgh. The Commonwealth is investing $300,000 in the project, which will create 23 new, high-paying jobs over the next four years and retain 405 existing positions.

The company, headquartered at 300 GSK Drive in Moon Township, will construct an 11,000-square-foot expansion of its activated carbon recycling plant and warehouse at 200 Neville Road Unit 1 in Neville Township. The company will also construct an additional 35,000-square foot expansion to its equipment fabrication operation at its second Neville Township facility, located at 4301 Grand Avenue.

Pennsylvania competed against several other states to win both of these expansion projects, including Kentucky, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, South Carolina, and Texas.

“Under my Administration, Pennsylvania is competing aggressively — and winning — against other states on both the national and global stage,” said Governor Shapiro. “This announcement underscores why Pennsylvania is now one of the top economies in the Northeast and the only state in the region with a growing economy. Our strategic focus on strengthening Pennsylvania’s business environment is helping us secure major investments. With an exceptionally skilled workforce, a strategic location, and countless advantages for companies looking to grow and thrive, we’ll continue making bold, strategic investments that strengthen our economy and deliver real opportunity for Pennsylvanians.”

Calgon Carbon Corporation received a funding proposal from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $300,000 Pennsylvania First grant.

“We’re proud to support a long-standing Pennsylvania business like Calgon Carbon Corporation, a strong manufacturing company that has had a presence in western Pennsylvania for over 80 years,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “This expansion will allow Calgon Carbon to increase its production and recycling capabilities in Pittsburgh, while also creating more high-paying manufacturing jobs in the region. We’re laser focused on making strategic investments that strengthen businesses and continue to make Pennsylvania an economic development leader.”

During a prior economic development trip to Japan to promote international business investments and trade in Pennsylvania, Secretary Siger visited Calgon Carbon Corporation’s parent company to advocate for this expansion project to occur in the Commonwealth. The Shapiro Administration is aggressively promoting the Commonwealth’s rich culture and strong economic momentum to international business leaders, economic development professionals, trade experts, and other key stakeholders to encourage businesses from around the world to grow and expand in Pennsylvania.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Calgon Carbon Corporation is the world’s largest manufacturer of activated carbon products. The company provides innovative activated carbon solutions for over 700 applications including drinking water, wastewater, pollution abatement, PFAS treatment, and industrial processes. Calgon Carbon employs approximately 1,740 people and operates manufacturing, reactivation, and innovation facilities across the United States, Asia, and Europe.

The Neville Township recycle facility is the only operation that currently provides the material used by the U.S. Department of Defense and Allied Nations for making military gas masks and collective protection filters to protect soldiers against chemical, biological, and radiological warfare agents. The Neville Township plant handles final processing of the military grade material, which is released to gas mask manufacturers and collective protection manufacturers.

“Pennsylvania has been Calgon Carbon’s home for decades, and this investment reinforces our long-term commitment to growing in the Pittsburgh region,” said Steve Schott, President and CEO, Calgon Carbon Corporation. “By expanding our Neville Township operations, we are strengthening domestic manufacturing capacity and supply reliability for customers who depend on activated carbon and reactivation services to support essential applications across the country. We appreciate Governor Shapiro and DCED’s partnership as we create new high-quality jobs and build for long-term resilience.”

This project was coordinated by Governor Shapiro’s BusinessPA team, an experienced group of economic development professionals dedicated to helping businesses succeed in Pennsylvania through tailored guidance, strategic partnerships, and financial resources. Whether based in the Commonwealth, another state, or across the globe, the team moves at the speed of business to set up companies for long-term growth and success here in Pennsylvania.

All across Pennsylvania, manufacturers are expanding and creating jobs — from DrinkPAK in Philadelphia, Farm Plast in Lycoming County, US Durum in Dauphin County, First Quality in Mifflin County, Eos in Allegheny County, Nichols Portland in Elk County, Imperial Systems in Mercer County, Qualex in Venango County, and Tate in York County.

Pennsylvania’s Business Climate and Growing Economy is Getting National Recognition

Pennsylvania is the only state in the Northeast with a growing economy, according to a report from Axios based on analysis done by Moody’s Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi. This latest recognition builds on growing evidence that Pennsylvania’s economy is strong, competitive, and on the rise.

Recently, Area Development ranked Pennsylvania among the top 20 "Best States for Business" — the only Northeastern state to make the list — and placed the Commonwealth in the top 10 for "Site Readiness Programs."

Pennsylvania among the top 20 “Best States for Business” — the only Northeastern state to make the list — and placed the Commonwealth in the top 10 for “Site Readiness Programs.” Site Selection Magazine has named Pennsylvania one of the top business climates in the nation. The Commonwealth is 11th in the 2025 Business Climate Rankings, up seven spots from last year.

Unleashing Pennsylvania’s Economic Potential, Streamlining Permitting to Drive Economic Growth, and Supporting Pennsylvania’s Small Businesses

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro has made Pennsylvania more competitive — cutting red tape, streamlining permitting and licensing, and attracting over $32.5 billion in private-sector investment that has created more than 18,000 good-paying jobs across the Commonwealth. That includes the largest private-sector investment in Pennsylvania history — Amazon’s initial $20 billion investment to build new AI and cloud computing campuses, creating thousands of high-tech and construction jobs.

Governor Shapiro has made economic competitiveness and government efficiency top priorities, launching Pennsylvania’s first comprehensive economic development strategy in nearly two decades, cutting permit backlogs — including eliminating the Department of Environmental Protection’s backlog of 2,400 permits — and investing $550 million to prepare more sites for business expansion, strengthen main streets, and support small businesses and entrepreneurs.

The Governor's 2025-26 budget continues to make historic progress on permitting reform, funds key staff at agencies responsible for processing permits, licenses, and certifications, and invests in Pennsylvania's main streets.

Learn more about the Shapiro Administration’s efforts to support Pennsylvania’s workers and businesses and spur the economy, and discover how the Administration is creating economic opportunity to build a stronger, more competitive economy for all Pennsylvanians.

