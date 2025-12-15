DASH Carolina Earns Triple Recognition in Raleigh’s Best 2025

Local real estate company takes gold in two categories, while operating partner receives an individual honor

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DASH Carolina has been recognized with three awards in the 2025 Raleigh’s Best Awards, receiving gold honors in two company categories and a bronze individual award.The Raleigh-based real estate company received gold in the Best Real Estate Company category, reflecting its standing among local residential and commercial property services. DASH Carolina also earned gold recognition as a Best Place to Work , highlighting the company’s workplace environment and employee experience.Additionally, Zac Campbell, an operating partner at DASH Carolina, received bronze recognition in the Best Real Estate Broker category. Campbell focuses on client education and advisory services as part of his role with the firm.DASH Carolina’s three recognitions in the 2025 awards mark achievements in both company performance and workplace culture categories. The Best Place to Work designation evaluates factors including employee satisfaction, company culture, and workplace policies.The Raleigh’s Best Awards recognize local businesses and professionals across multiple industries based on community feedback and performance metrics. The annual program identifies companies and individuals serving the greater Raleigh area.DASH Carolina serves buyers and sellers throughout the Triangle area. The company specializes in personalized real estate solutions, working with clients on residential transactions and market navigation.About DASH CarolinaFrom 2016, DASH Carolina has been on a mission to offer a better way to real estate. They operate on several philosophies, including every house is the right house at the right price and every house is the wrong house at the wrong price. They are committed to finding the perfect fit for every customer, with a promise to work tirelessly and diligently to achieve this goal. With exceptional real estate agents who consistently receive 5-star reviews and a streamlined process for clients, DASH Carolina is proud to make the home-buying process as seamless and stress-free as possible.

