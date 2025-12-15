Softstack Completes Smart Contract Audit of Syndicate’s Staking & Emissions Contracts

Syndicate x Softstack Staking & Emissions Smart Contract Audit

Softstack Completes Smart Contract Audit of Syndicate’s AppChain Staking & Emissions Smart Contracts

Syndicate’s gas-based staking and emissions architecture is a sophisticated piece of cross-chain infrastructure. ” — Yannik Heinze, CEO of Softstack

FLENSBURG, GERMANY, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Softstack, a leading Web3 security and software development firm, today announced the completion of a comprehensive smart contract audit of Syndicate ’s Staking & Emissions system, the infrastructure that powers gas-based emissions and staking rewards for Syndicate appchains.The audit focused on the security and correctness of the protocol’s multi-chain gas tracking, cross-chain proof verification and reward distribution across Base (settlement), Arbitrum -based sequencing chains and a dedicated L3 staking environment. Two independent Softstack experts conducted an unbiased review using manual code analysis and automated security testing.The final report identified a total of seven issues: zero Critical, zero High, one Medium, three Low and three Informational. All findings were addressed by the Syndicate team and verified through two subsequent re-checks by Softstack’s auditors.The audit report also reiterates that, as with all security reviews, it does not constitute a guarantee of bug-free code nor investment advice, but a point-in-time assessment based on best-effort analysis.Softstack continues to work with leading protocols, infrastructure providers and digital asset platforms to secure billions in on-chain value through audits, penetration testing and protocol engineering.About SyndicateSyndicate provides modular infrastructure for programmable appchains with native sequencers, staking, and cross-chain reward distribution. Its Commons Chain on Arbitrum L3 coordinates emissions, governance, and validator incentives, while relayers connect Ethereum mainnet emissions to downstream execution layers. With features like geometric-decay distributions, time-weighted staking, and gas-based rewards, Syndicate delivers predictable economics and secure operations for multi-chain deployments. Learn more at https://syndicate.io About SoftstackSoftstack GmbH is a Germany-based Web3 service provider specializing in smart contract audits, penetration testing, software development and digital asset risk assessments. Established in 2017, Softstack secures major ecosystems including Ethereum, Solana, Tezos and TON and supports both early-stage teams and large institutions.For more information, visit https://softstack.io or contact hello@softstack.io.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.