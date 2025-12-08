Softstack Completes Comprehensive Security Audit of DMD Diamond’s Core PoSDAO Smart Contracts

Softstack Audited DMD Diamonds Core Smart Contracts

Softstack completes a full security audit of DMD Diamond’s core PoSDAO smart contracts. All findings mitigated after multi-phase review and re-check.

Auditing a network like DMD means looking beyond simple token transfers, we’re pleased with the collaboration and with the level of resilience the system now provides.” — Yannik Heinze, CEO of Softstack

FLENSBURG, GERMANY, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Softstack , a leading Web3 security and development firm, today announced the completion of a comprehensive smart contract audit of the DMD Diamond core protocol, including staking, validator management, block rewards, governance and migration contracts.DMD Diamond is a fully launched, enterprise-grade Proof-of-Stake blockchain built on HBBFT-POSDAO, delivering leaderless Byzantine Fault Tolerance, instant transaction finality and on-chain DAO governance. The audit targeted the EVM mainnet implementation.During the initial review, three independent Softstack experts identified 48 findings across the codebase, including two high-severity, fourteen medium-severity, seventeen low-severity and fifteen informational issues. Each item was documented with impact analysis and recommended mitigations.Following a remediation phase led by the DMD Diamond development team, Softstack performed two additional re-checks of the updated contracts. All previously identified findings were confirmed as successfully mitigated, with no regressions introduced.“DMD Diamond is designed as a long-term, institutional-grade blockchain, so we wanted our core contracts to stand up to serious scrutiny,” said Helmut Siedl DMD Diamond Association. “Softstack’s team went very deep into our consensus, staking and governance logic, and the result is a significantly hardened mainnet.”The final audit report is published to Softstack’s official GitHub repository.About DMD DiamondDMD Diamond is a fully launched, modular Proof-of-Stake blockchain platform powered by HBBFT-POSDAO consensus. It offers instant finality, energy-efficient validation and an on-chain DAO that has the power to upgrade the contracts and treasury allocation. The mainnet is live with staking, delegation, governance and legacy asset migration.About SoftstackSoftstack is a German Web3 service provider specializing in smart contract audits, blockchain infrastructure and enterprise-grade Web3 development. With more than 1,200 audits completed and a zero-exploit track record, Softstack is trusted by leading ecosystems such as Ripple, Tezos, TON, BitGo and Fetch.ai. The company supports clients across EVM, SVM, Cosmos SDK, Substrate, L2s and other next-gen blockchain stacks.

