MindCloud Confirms HIPAA Compliance, Strengthening Its Commitment to Data Security and Privacy

MindCloud, the award-winning, AI-powered integration platform, today announced that it is fully HIPAA compliant.

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MindCloud , today announced that it is fully HIPAA compliant, validating the company's dedication to protecting sensitive data through industry-leading privacy and security practices.Achieving HIPAA compliance reinforces MindCloud’s foundational belief: technology should empower people, not compromise their trust. With robust encryption, strict access controls, and operational safeguards embedded into its platform, MindCloud is positioned to support organizations that require the highest standards of data protection.Highlights of MindCloud’s HIPAA Compliance:Protection of Protected Health Information (PHI)MindCloud ensures all Protected Health Information (PHI) is securely stored, transmitted, and processed in accordance with HIPAA’s Security and Privacy Rules. PHI is encrypted both at rest and in transit using advanced encryption standards and secure transport protocols.Strict Access Controls and AuditabilityAccess to PHI is restricted based on role-based permissions and multi-factor authentication. MindCloud conducts quarterly access audits and maintains detailed audit logs to ensure accountability and compliance with HIPAA’s minimum necessary access requirements.Ongoing HIPAA Risk Management and MonitoringMindCloud performs regular HIPAA risk assessments, annual penetration testing, and continuous infrastructure monitoring. These proactive measures help identify potential vulnerabilities and mitigate risks before they can affect data integrity or privacy.Comprehensive Data Lifecycle GovernanceMindCloud follows well-defined policies for PHI retention, archival, and secure disposal. All PHI is managed in alignment with HIPAA’s retention and disposal requirements, ensuring that data is safely handled from creation through verified deletion.Workforce Training and AccountabilityEvery team member with access to PHI undergoes background screening and completes HIPAA-specific security and privacy training. Ongoing education reinforces MindCloud’s culture of compliance, ensuring all employees understand and uphold their responsibilities under HIPAA. (edited)MindCloud has long believed that solving integration problems isn’t just about technology — it’s about communication, clarity, and care. HIPAA compliance is one more way the company ensures organizations can innovate and scale without sacrificing safety or ethics.“Helping is at the heart of everything we do, and that means making security an utmost priority for our clients,” said Jamie Royce, CEO of MindCloudAbout MindCloud:MindCloud is an integration platform that simplifies complex software connections, eliminating data silos and manual processes. While our technology is cutting-edge, our strength lies in the Human Element — the empathy, understanding, and clarity we bring to every solution.

