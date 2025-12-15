Lucy Staffieri to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lucy Staffieri, founder of The Green Plug and mindset-driven entrepreneur, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where she will share insights on mastering mindset, rewiring thought patterns, and building a purpose-led business through resilience and awareness.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons.This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In her episode, Staffieri explores how mastering awareness and mindset became the foundation for building a high-growth company after overcoming instability, betrayal in business, and major personal challenges. She breaks down how rewiring internal beliefs and taking decisive action can unlock long-term success and freedom. Viewers will walk away with clarity on how mindset, discipline, and intention shape results.“Success begins the moment you become aware and act on it,” said Staffieri.Lucy’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/lucy-staffieri

