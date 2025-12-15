President Lai attends 2025 Presidential Hackathon awards ceremony

TAIWAN, December 15 - On the morning of December 14, President Lai Ching-te attended the 2025 Presidential Hackathon awards ceremony. In remarks, President Lai praised the winning teams for applying data, technology, and innovative thinking to address various public issues, their work a testament to the event’s impact. He also expressed hope that the achievements of today can become the actions of tomorrow, strengthening innovation and bringing it to every corner of society, and that by driving transformation through digital means and achieving net zero through collaborative efforts, all sectors can work together to build a smarter, more sustainable, and brighter future.

A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows:

I want to welcome everyone to the Presidential Office as we witness and share the achievements and honors of the 2025 Presidential Hackathon. It is truly admirable to see teams from different backgrounds and diverse sectors applying data, technology, and innovative thinking to address various public issues, while upholding the spirit of open collaboration and interdisciplinary innovation. Now in its eighth year, the Presidential Hackathon has named 41 domestic and 14 international teams of excellence to date. Proposals have spanned a range of topics including healthcare optimization, public safety enhancement, environmental protection, and transportation improvements. Many outstanding proposals have already been translated into concrete policies and integrated into our everyday lives, contributing to Taiwan’s continued progress.

As we face the challenges of climate change and digital transformation, the domestic track of this year’s hackathon specifically adopted the theme “Dual Transformation for Green Growth,” inviting talented innovators from across the country to seek solutions for Taiwan’s sustainable future. This demonstrates Taiwan’s determination to advance digital transformation and net-zero initiatives. It also reflects our hope that, through these bold and groundbreaking innovations, Taiwan can move steadily forward on the path to green growth. I want to congratulate the five teams of excellence from the domestic track. ReSchool enhances planning efficiency and helps diversify how school campuses are used to support local development. AI-Powered Green Chemistry Diagnostic Advisor helps enterprises build a one-stop platform for chemical risk assessment and safer alternative solutions. Decarbon Strivers proposes a system to track and manage carbon footprints of construction projects at all stages, from design and operation to demolition. Zha Nan works to establish a sustainable management platform to recycle and reuse more than 120,000 metric tons of used coffee grounds per year. The Strivers integrate resources from blood donation centers and hospitals to create an emergency blood supply system, improving trauma survival rates in rural areas and strengthening healthcare resilience. Additionally, CivicWorks Guardian, who won the award for AI application, leverages AI to build an integrated management chain for construction site safety, progress, and quality. This is a significant step forward for more transparent and accountable governance in Taiwan.

The teams in this year’s international track, which followed the theme of “Digital Innovation for Resilience and Sustainability,” were equally impressive. I am pleased to see international teams using digital technologies to exchange ideas with global partners and work together to advance sustainable development. I would like to congratulate the two teams of excellence. CropNow from India helps farmers increase yields by monitoring crop health in real time. Beyond Hearing, a Taiwan-France collaboration, uses real-time sound analysis and positioning to provide greater spatial awareness to the hearing impaired.

Once again, I would like to thank all the teams for participating in the Presidential Hackathon and for their passion and creativity in using digital technologies to find innovative and sustainable solutions. Whether focused on digital governance, low-carbon cities, or green industries, the proposals are all full of creativity and give strong momentum to Taiwan’s digital and net-zero twin transition. Their work is a testament to the Hackathon’s impact. I hope the achievements of today can become the actions of tomorrow, strengthening innovation and bringing it to every corner of society. The award-winning teams have worked hard to develop their plans, and I promise that the government will give them careful consideration in formulating national policy. Together, let us drive transformation through digital means, achieve net zero through collaborative efforts, and work together to build a smarter, more sustainable, and brighter future.

President Lai then presented trophies and certificates to the winning teams in both the domestic and international tracks.

Also in attendance at the event were French Office in Taipei Director Franck Paris and India-Taipei Association Acting Director General Vishwanjali Murlidhar Gaikwad.