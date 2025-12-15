Clarification on FEDCON and Corporate Affiliations

FEDCON, No Nonsense Contract Consulting Marina Nicola | Project Coordinator

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Federal Endowment Directing Consultants ( FEDCON ), a private-sector consulting firm specializing in government contracting, is issuing this release to clarify its corporate structure and dispel any confusion regarding its affiliation with any other entities or parent companies.FEDCON, which operates the domain FederalGovernment.info, is a privately-owned, independent consulting firm. It has no parent company, nor is it a subsidiary of any other corporation or partner.This clarification is being issued in the interest of absolute transparency for our clients and the general public:No Parent Company: FEDCON is not owned by or part of a larger corporate structure. We are a standalone entity focused solely on providing strategic guidance and support to businesses navigating the government marketplace.No Association with Tampa or Other Consultancies: While FEDCON has a physical location in Tampa, Florida, this office is a part of the independent FEDCON organization. FEDCON has no formal association, partnership, or corporate link with any other unrelated company or consulting service operating in the Tampa area or anywhere else. Any claim of an affiliation by an external entity is false and unauthorized.Independent Operations: FEDCON’s mission is to offer tailored, end-to-end consulting solutions, including assistance with registrations, certifications, marketing, and proposal development for federal, state, and local government contracts. Our operations, staff, and policies are managed entirely by our internal leadership team.The leadership of FEDCON remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of integrity and transparency in all business practices. We encourage the public to refer to our official website, FederalGovernment.info, or contact us directly with any questions regarding our services or corporate status.

