FEDCON Solicits Security Guard Industry for Input on Government Contracting Strategy

FEDCON, No Nonsense Contract Consulting Marina Nicola | Project Coordinator

FEDCON announced a new initiative to actively solicit feedback and collaborate with security guard contractors

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FEDCON (FederalGovernment.info), a leading government contracting consulting firm, announced a new initiative to actively solicit feedback and collaborate with security guard contractors operating within the federal, state, and local procurement landscapes. This strategic outreach is designed to gather critical, real-world data directly from industry partners to inform the future of contracting support.Collaboration Focus on Industry Future and Contractor NeedsThe security guard industry is continually evolving, facing complex challenges related to heightened federal oversight, rapidly changing technology integration, and stringent compliance requirements. FEDCON is launching this formal information-gathering phase to understand how these dynamics are affecting contractors, particularly regarding bid strategy, personnel qualifications, and compliance with the Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) and agency-specific security standards.The firm is specifically interested in collaborating with contractors to gain insight into the future direction of the industry, including the increasing role of physical security technology, shifts in training and certification mandates, and the long-term impacts of recent legislative and regulatory changes concerning federal security functions.Enhancing Government Contracting SupportThe goal of this initiative is to create a dynamic, informed resource base that will enable FEDCON to refine and develop its end-to-end consulting services. By understanding the core pain points and future needs of security guard contractors—from navigating small business set-asides to managing large-scale IDIQ (Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity) contracts—FEDCON intends to align its expertise to better serve the sector.FEDCON invites security guard industry executives, compliance officers, and business development leads to participate in this outreach. The collective input will be used to enhance the contracting ecosystem, helping contractors secure and manage the federal business essential to their growth and to the nation’s security infrastructure.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.