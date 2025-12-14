Medical Foster Homes for Veterans

Trained caregiver provides care and services

For Martha Leon, opening her home to Veterans is not just a calling. It’s a way of giving back to those who have sacrificed for their country. Driven by compassion and a sense of community, Leon transitioned from volunteering in assisted living to VA Southern Arizona Health Care System’s Medical Foster Home program.

“My journey began as an assisted living volunteer,” Leon shared. “One day, a woman I assisted called me and introduced me to VA Medical Foster Home program. With her encouragement and realizing I had a natural gift for caregiving, I decided to apply.”

Three months later, Leon became an official VA Medical Foster Home provider. Her home, meticulously prepared to meet the unique needs of each resident, has since provided a nurturing environment for many Veterans.

“I’ve been doing this since June of 2014, and every day I grow more passionate about it,” she said. “These Veterans become like family; some even call me mom.”

VA Medical Foster Home program is a comprehensive initiative that integrates Home Based Primary Care (HBPC) for Veterans who are unable to live independently. Veterans receive personalized support that includes regular home visits from their HBPC primary care team (doctors, nurses, dieticians, occupational therapists, social workers, pharmacists and psychologists). In addition, the team provides essential services in the home that can eliminate the need for hospital trips.

“The support is incredible,” Leon emphasized. “Everything the Veterans need is provided right here in their Medical Foster Home.”

Running a VA Medical Foster Home requires a multifaceted approach, from assisting with everyday activities like feeding and toileting to managing medical needs such as feeding tubes and catheters. Martha’s home acts as a sanctuary where Veterans receive three nutritious meals a day, laundry services and even personalized care for specific dietary requirements.

“For instance, if a Veteran has diabetes, we prepare special meals for them,” she noted.

Leon finds the most rewarding aspect of her work is the transformation that she witnesses in the Veterans that come to her home.

“They go from being patients to family members,” she said. “One Veteran has been with me for six years; such bonds mean the world to me.”

Finding their purpose

Looking forward, Leon is committed to continuing her work.

“I want to do this until I can no longer physically manage it,” she said. “This program is demanding but immensely rewarding. I hope others step up to provide these vital services to our Veterans.”

Leon’s home exudes warmth and care, from meticulously laundered clothes to a well-stocked medicine closet, ensuring a safe, hygienic environment for all. The outdoor space is equally inviting, offering a serene setting for picnics and relaxation.

“I hope that one day, if I ever need care, someone will treat me with the same love and respect I give to my Veterans,” she added, reflecting on the spirit of her work.

Learn more about your eligibility for a VA Medical Foster Home or how to volunteer.

This article was originally published on the VA Southern Arizona Health care System site and has been edited for style and clarity.