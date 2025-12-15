California Creative Solutions Inc. Strengthens Global Trust Through Commitment to IT Security & Compliance Excellence

POWAY, CA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- California Creative Solutions Inc. (CCS), a global technology group that unifies its core entities, CCS Global Tech Helm360 , and CCS Learning Academy , today reinforced its commitment to maintaining the highest global standards for information security and operational compliance. The CSS group proudly announces the successful achievement and renewal of several rigorous, globally recognized certifications and audit attestations, underscoring its proactive approach to data protection and client trust.These accolades validate the organization's robust, enterprise-wide security posture and its dedication to safeguarding client data against an evolving threat landscape. The certifications cover all aspects of the company’s operations, ensuring consistent capability and transparency for clients worldwide.Major Security & Compliance AchievementsOur comprehensive compliance framework is independently verified through the successful attainment and maintenance of the following key standards:● ISO 27001:2022 Certification: A comprehensive, enterprise-wide Information Security Management System (ISMS) that governs all operations and service delivery.● SOC 2 Type II Attestation: Independent validation from third-party auditors confirming the effectiveness and operational resilience of critical security controls over an extended period.● CMMI Level 3 (Appraisal for Development and Services): A demonstration of superior process maturity, ensuring consistent, high-quality service delivery capabilities.● HIPAA Compliance Renewal: Continued assurance of stringent safeguards protecting electronic Protected Health Information (ePHI) and regulated data for healthcare sector clients.● GDPR & CCPA Compliance: Strengthened privacy governance protocols that ensure robust data subject rights management and adherence to international and state-specific privacy regulations.These certifications represent a unified security architecture meticulously designed to anticipate and mitigate evolving cyber risks, providing clients with an ironclad guarantee of data integrity and confidentiality.“Each certification reinforces the depth of our security program and accountability to customers across all regions. Our deliberate, significant investment in compliance and a modern security architecture ensures that our operations remain resilient, transparent, and globally trustworthy. We don’t just meet standards; we aim to exceed them, providing peace of mind for our partners in a complex digital world,” said Raminder Singh, Founder & Group CEO.Technical Annex: Advanced Security Architecture & Governance FrameworkThe CCS group operates within a sophisticated governance framework, cross-mapped continuously to industry best practices, including the NIST Cybersecurity Framework and CIS Controls.Key technological pillars ensuring security and resilience include:● Data Protection & Encryption: Utilizing industry-standard AES 256 encryption at rest and TLS 1.3 encryption in transit, managed through centralized key management systems.● Endpoint & Network Security: Implementation of centrally managed endpoint protection, mandatory multi-factor authentication (MFA), and zero-trust access policies.● Vulnerability Management: A proactive approach combining manual scanning, automated patch orchestration, and configuration hardening across all environments.● Monitoring & Incident Response: A 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC) utilizing SIEM-driven threat detection and analytics for real-time log correlation and rapid response.● Business Continuity & Resilience: Guaranteed high availability via geographic redundancy, regular quarterly disaster recovery testing, and automated, immutable backup verification.For further information regarding our commitment to security and compliance, please contact the media relations department.About California Creative Solutions Inc.California Creative Solutions (CCS) is a global technology group that unifies its core entities, CCS Global Tech, Helm360, and CCS Learning Academy, under one cohesive brand. Together, they offer a diverse portfolio of services in information technology, U.S. government technology staffing, and professional development & workforce training solutions.About CCS Global TechFounded in 1997 and headquartered in Poway, California, CCS Global Tech has become a leader in IT solutions, with expertise in IT & Non-IT Staff Augmentation services and Data Solutions such as Data Warehousing, Business Intelligence (BI), Data Migration and many more. With a global presence in five locations – United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Costa Rica, and India – CCS employs over 1100 professionals dedicated to driving innovation and delivering exceptional results to government and commercial clients.CCS Global Tech has received numerous accolades, such as the Best of Texas Award for the CapMetro Digital Transformation, recognition as one of the Top 100 Asian Pacific American-Owned Businesses by DiversityBusiness.com, and inclusion in Inc. 500 Magazine as one of the fastest-growing small businesses in the United States. These achievements reflect CCS’s unwavering dedication to excellence and its commitment to empowering organizations worldwide. For more information, please visit www.ccsglobaltech.com About Helm360Helm360 is a leading legal technology provider with decades of industry experience, specializing in supporting the implementation of best-of-breed legal products such as Elite 3E, Prolaw, and Intapp.As a global force in the industry, Helm360 has been involved in some of the largest legal technology deployments worldwide, offering a comprehensive range of services, including project management, business consultancy, technical consultancy, data migration (powered by Digital Eye, our intelligent data discovery, integrity, and cleansing tool), quality assurance, and test automation (powered by our Helm360 Automate solution).Demonstrating Helm360’s experience in legal technology advancements, Helm360 has developed Termi, an AI assistant that connects to best-of-breed systems, enabling lawyers to interact with these systems seamlessly through natural language processing (NLP). For more information, please visit www.helm360.com About CCS Learning AcademyCCS Learning Academy is a leading provider of professional development and workforce training solutions. Committed to empowering professionals with the skills needed to thrive in today’s dynamic workplace, it offers a comprehensive range of IT and non-IT training programs. Its innovative approach addresses the unique challenges of individuals, enterprises, and government organizations, ensuring measurable outcomes and long-term success.CCS Learning Academy’s offerings include immersive bootcamps tailored for high-demand IT roles, custom enterprise solutions that address workforce challenges, and government-focused training programs aimed at enhancing productivity and building critical skills for public sector teams. Additionally, it provides specialized support for transitioning veterans, helping them navigate the shift from military service to civilian careers with customized training programs that align with market demands and career aspirations.Through partnerships with leading education providers such as CompTIA and ISC2, CCS Learning Academy provides access to globally recognized certifications and top-tier learning resources. For more information, visit www.ccslearningacademy.com

