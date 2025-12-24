California Creative Solutions Inc. Reinforces Its Commitment to Social Responsibility Through CSR Efforts in Costa Rica

California Creative Solutions Inc. Reinforces Its Global Commitment to Social Responsibility and Community Empowerment Through Impactful CSR Initiatives Across Costa Rica

POWAY, CA, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- California Creative Solutions Inc. (CCS), a global technology group that unifies its core entities, CCS Global Tech Helm360 , and CCS Learning Academy , today reaffirmed its deep-rooted commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR) and community development.Throughout 2025, CCS Global Tech’s Costa Rica office led numerous CSR initiatives reflecting the organization’s core value of giving back to society. These campaigns were designed to make meaningful contributions to local communities, promote education and environmental sustainability, and foster inclusivity across diverse social segments.Highlights of 2025 CSR InitiativesThese initiatives reflect CCS Global Tech’s ongoing commitment to creating measurable, community-centered impact aligned with its core value of giving back to society.● Supporting vulnerable communitiesIn February, CCS contributed to Centro Casa del Reposo del Valle, a senior care center in Pérez Zeledón, helping provide critical support and resources to elderly individuals in need.In March, the team extended its efforts to Hogar Emanuel, an association dedicated to the care of individuals with intellectual disabilities, ensuring continuity of essential services for those in vulnerable conditions.● Empowering women and advancing STEM educationIn May, CCS partnered with the Universidad Nacional (UNA) for the “Women in STEM” initiative, where a CCS representative delivered a motivational talk and sponsored recognition awards for young women aspiring to build careers in science and technology.Later in October, the organization supported both the International and High School Programming Tournaments hosted by UNA, with CCS team members participating as judges and sponsors. These activities underscored CCS’s long-standing advocacy for education, youth empowerment, and gender equity in technology.● Environmental awareness and sustainabilityCommitment to the planet guided several initiatives, including “Recycling Day” and National Tree Day celebrations. Employees actively participated in recycling drives and tree-planting sessions aimed at fostering responsible environmental practices and ecological stewardship within the company and local communities.● Strengthening local partnerships and outreachThroughout the year, CCS collaborated with REDISH, a nonprofit supporting individuals experiencing homelessness, by providing material donations and co-producing an awareness video in partnership with a local retail company. These efforts expanded REDISH’s visibility and community impact, creating a ripple effect of solidarity and compassion.● Cultural engagement and community healthTo close the year, CCS embraced Costa Rica’s cultural spirit as an official sponsor of the Festival Luces del Valle parade, a cherished community event in Pérez Zeledón that celebrates unity and local heritage. This festival is one of the most recognized cultural celebrations in the southern region of Costa Rica, attracting up to approximately 60,000 attendees from Pérez Zeledón and surrounding communities across its activities. The parade and festivities receive national media coverage, including broadcast exposure through national TV, regional press, and digital news outlets, amplifying visibility beyond the local community and reinforcing CCS’s commitment to cultural engagement at a national level.Additionally, CCS sponsored the Luces del Valle Athletic Race, promoting physical health, sports development, and active community participation for more than 600 runners.“Our global vision of delivering technology excellence is matched by our local commitment to creating positive social impact. These CSR initiatives in Costa Rica go beyond individual community efforts – they reflect our belief that long-term business success must align with social progress. The passion of our employees and the partnerships we’ve built across LATAM truly embody that spirit of shared growth,” said Raminder Singh, Founder & Group CEO of CCS.For further information regarding our commitment to social responsibility and CSR initiatives, please contact the media relations department.About California Creative Solutions Inc.California Creative Solutions (CCS) is a global technology group that unifies its core entities, CCS Global Tech, Helm360, and CCS Learning Academy, under one cohesive brand. Together, they offer a diverse portfolio of services in information technology, U.S. government technology staffing, and professional development & workforce training solutions.About CCS Global TechFounded in 1997 and headquartered in Poway, California, CCS Global Tech has become a leader in IT solutions, with expertise in IT & Non-IT Staff Augmentation services and Data Solutions such as Data Warehousing, Business Intelligence (BI), Data Migration and many more. With a global presence in five locations – United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Costa Rica, and India – CCS employs over 1100 professionals dedicated to driving innovation and delivering exceptional results to government and commercial clients. The company’s Costa Rica office serves as a key hub for Latin American operations, embodying CCS’s commitment to technological innovation and community engagement.CCS Global Tech has received numerous accolades, such as the Best of Texas Award for the CapMetro Digital Transformation, recognition as one of the Top 100 Asian Pacific American-Owned Businesses by DiversityBusiness.com, and inclusion in Inc. 500 Magazine as one of the fastest-growing small businesses in the United States. These achievements reflect CCS’s unwavering dedication to excellence and its commitment to empowering organizations worldwide. For more information, please visit www.ccsglobaltech.com About Helm360Helm360 is a leading legal technology provider with decades of industry experience, specializing in supporting the implementation of best-of-breed legal products such as Elite 3E, Prolaw, and Intapp.As a global force in the industry, Helm360 has been involved in some of the largest legal technology deployments worldwide, offering a comprehensive range of services, including project management, business consultancy, technical consultancy, data migration (powered by Digital Eye, our intelligent data discovery, integrity, and cleansing tool), quality assurance, and test automation (powered by our Helm360 Automate solution).Demonstrating Helm360’s experience in legal technology advancements, Helm360 has developed Termi, an AI assistant that connects to best-of-breed systems, enabling lawyers to interact with these systems seamlessly through natural language processing (NLP). For more information, please visit www.helm360.com About CCS Learning AcademyCCS Learning Academy is a leading provider of professional development and workforce training solutions. Committed to empowering professionals with the skills needed to thrive in today’s dynamic workplace, it offers a comprehensive range of IT and non-IT training programs. Its innovative approach addresses the unique challenges of individuals, enterprises, and government organizations, ensuring measurable outcomes and long-term success.CCS Learning Academy’s offerings include immersive bootcamps tailored for high-demand IT roles, custom enterprise solutions that address workforce challenges, and government-focused training programs aimed at enhancing productivity and building critical skills for public sector teams. Additionally, it provides specialized support for transitioning veterans, helping them navigate the shift from military service to civilian careers with customized training programs that align with market demands and career aspirations.Through partnerships with leading education providers such as CompTIA and ISC2, CCS Learning Academy provides access to globally recognized certifications and top-tier learning resources. For more information, visit www.ccslearningacademy.com

