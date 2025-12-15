Submit Release
Missing Lempster Man Found Deceased

CONTACT:
Lt. William Boudreau
(603) 271-3361
December 15, 2025

Lempster, NH – On December 13, 2025, at approximately 10:53 a.m., Conservation Officers with the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department were requested to search for Ronald Pepin, 88, of Lempster. Pepin had been reported missing by family members and was last seen on Tuesday, December 9. Conservation Officers arrived on scene at 11:59 a.m.

At 12:43 p.m., the body of Ronald Pepin was discovered by a Conservation Officer a short distance from his residence. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was notified. It appears Pepin may have suffered a medical emergency while shoveling a walkway.

