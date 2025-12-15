LV8 Health Announces Acquisition of Amai Wellness, Expands Precision Diagnostics & Longevity Medicine to London

LV8 Health, a leading U.S.-based modern longevity and preventative medicine clinic, today announced its acquisition of Amai Wellness.

LV8’s mission has always been to help people take control of their long-term health. With Dr. Jaisyn at the helm, London patients will experience a new era of preventative and longevity medicine.” — Dr. Anand Patel, Founder of LV8 Health

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LV8 Health , a leading U.S.-based modern longevity and preventative medicine clinic, today announced its acquisition of Amai Wellness, an established aesthetics and wellness practice located on 2 Wimpole Street, Second Floor, Marylebone, London W1G 0EB.This strategic expansion marks LV8 Health’s first international location and introduces its full suite of Precision Diagnostics, Regenerative Therapies, and Medicine 3.0 services to one of London’s most prestigious medical districts.For years, Amai Wellness has been recognized for its premium aesthetic treatments and exceptional patient care. By joining LV8 Health, the clinic will elevate its service offering with advanced health optimization programs, including metabolic, hormonal, and cardiovascular diagnostics, performance optimization, peptide therapies, and proactive longevity protocols.A New Standard of Preventative Health in LondonThe newly expanded clinic will be led by Dr. Jaisyn Patel, MBChB MSc, a London-based physician with a deep background in surgical practice and medical innovation.Dr. Jaisyn graduated from Manchester Medical School in 2018 before returning to London, where he has spent over six years working across multiple surgical specialties, including Plastic Surgery, General Surgery, and Trauma & Orthopaedics. He holds a Master’s degree in Surgical Innovation from Imperial College London and has completed several mentorships in the medical technology field.His work focuses on how emerging technologies, such as AI, robotics, and wearable systems, can improve patient outcomes and redefine modern healthcare delivery. Dr. Jaisyn’s leadership represents the fusion of advanced diagnostics, aesthetics, and cutting-edge medical science that LV8 aims to bring to the UK market.Patients will now have access to:Comprehensive Precision Diagnostic PanelsAdvanced Longevity TherapiesPreventative Health ProgramsHormone & Metabolic OptimizationRegenerative & Peptide TherapiesExpanded Aesthetic Medicine ServicesAbout LV8 HealthLV8 Health combines advanced diagnostics, personalized treatment plans, and innovative Medicine 3.0 frameworks to help patients add years to their life and life to their years. With a comprehensive approach to metabolic, hormonal, cognitive, and cardiovascular optimization, LV8 is pioneering the next era of preventative healthcare.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.