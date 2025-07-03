Lakeshore Family Dental Teams Up with Lake County Captains to Promote Community Dental Health

Lakeshore Family Dental is proud to announce a new partnership with the Lake County Captains.

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lakeshore Family Dental is proud to announce a new partnership with the Lake County Captains, bringing together two local favorites in a shared mission to support the health and well-being of the Willoughby community. This exciting collaboration will allow Lakeshore Family Dental to promote the importance of oral health and wellness for families across Lake County.As part of this community-driven partnership, Lakeshore Family Dental, a Willoughby OH Family Dental Clinic, will be engaged with the Captains’ through 2025 baseball season, with fun and engaging health initiatives planned at our dental practice. Children can complete a 30 day oral care challenge and redeem at Lakeshore Family Dental to win prizes. We will be running educational campaigns that make dental health easy to understand — and even fun — for kids and families alike.“At Lakeshore Family Dental, we believe that a healthy smile can change someone’s life,” said Dr. Ana Perez, DMD, lead dentist and owner of Lakeshore Family Dental. “We’re thrilled to partner with the Lake County Captains, an organization that shares our commitment to community, family, and local pride. Together, we hope to make oral health more accessible, more exciting, and more impactful than ever before.”The partnership was formed with the shared vision of giving back to the Willoughby community and creating opportunities for families to learn about and prioritize their dental health. With tooth decay still one of the most common chronic conditions in children — and preventative care often overlooked — the joint effort aims to raise awareness while providing resources and incentives to encourage regular dental checkups.Distributed by RCG Marketing Network

