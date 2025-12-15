ZagTrader Launches Swift Suite to Modernize SWIFT Message Processing Across Post-Trade Infrastructure

Swift Suite

ZagTrader Launches Swift Suite to Revolutionize SWIFT Message Processing in Post-Trade Infrastructure

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZagTrader, a global provider of multi-asset trading and financial market infrastructure, today announced Swift Suite, a new platform designed to modernize how financial institutions process, monitor, and manage SWIFT messages across post-trade infrastructure.As transaction volumes continue to grow and regulatory expectations accelerate, banks, brokers, custodians, and exchanges are under increasing pressure to manage SWIFT messaging with greater speed, transparency, and control. Swift Suite addresses these demands by providing a fully integrated, real-time environment for SWIFT message processing, embedded natively within ZagTrader’s end-to-end market infrastructure.Addressing the Operational Reality of SWIFT MessagingThe SWIFT network remains the backbone of global financial communication, connecting thousands of financial institutions worldwide. Yet many organizations still rely on fragmented systems and manual processes to manage SWIFT messages related to settlement, custody, reconciliation, and regulatory reporting. This fragmentation increases operational risk, limits real-time visibility, and slows adaptation to industry change.Swift Suite is designed to help institutions industrialize their SWIFT operations by automating message processing, improving operational oversight, and supporting consistent alignment with global standards, without disrupting existing workflows.A Native Extension of the ZagTrader PlatformSwift Suite is built as a native component of the ZagTrader ecosystem, extending the platform’s capabilities across post-trade, settlement, custody, and compliance workflows. It supports SWIFT messaging across multiple asset classes, including equities, fixed income, derivatives, FX, and digital assets, while integrating seamlessly with ZagTrader’s trading, risk, and back-office modules.The platform consists of three core components:1- Swift EngineSwift Engine manages the processing and validation of inbound and outbound SWIFT messages. It provides real-time parsing, validation, and intelligent routing based on configurable business rules, supported by comprehensive audit trails, exception handling, and alerting.2- Swift BridgeSwift Bridge acts as the connectivity layer between Swift Suite and external financial systems, including banks, custodians, clearinghouses, and exchanges. It enables secure, low-latency message exchange across the post-trade lifecycle using industry-standard protocols.3- Swift MonitorSwift Monitor delivers real-time visibility into SWIFT message flows through an operational dashboard designed for oversight and control. Users can track message status, investigate exceptions, and access detailed logs and reports to support operational management and regulatory reporting.Delivering Measurable Operational BenefitsBy centralizing and automating SWIFT message processing, Swift Suite helps institutions:-Reduce manual intervention and operational risk-Improve real-time visibility across post-trade messaging-Scale efficiently as message volumes grow-Strengthen governance, auditability, and operational control-Integrate SWIFT processing directly into existing post-trade workflowsSwift Suite can be deployed alongside existing ZagTrader installations, enabling institutions to modernize their SWIFT operations without replacing core systems.Strengthening Post-Trade Infrastructure“With Swift Suite, we are addressing a critical operational layer at the heart of global financial markets,” said Ghassan Al Masri, VP Solutions of ZagTrader. “Our goal is to give institutions a modern, automated, and transparent way to manage SWIFT messaging as part of a broader, integrated post-trade infrastructure.”AvailabilitySwift Suite is available immediately to banks, brokers, custodians, and exchanges seeking to enhance their SWIFT message processing capabilities and strengthen post-trade infrastructure.For more information or to request a demonstration, visit Zagtrader website or contact sales@zagtrader.com.

