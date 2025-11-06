OKX Becomes First Global Exchange to Partner with ZagTrader, Unlocking Direct Access to Digital Assets for Institutions

ZagTrader’s institutional clients can now trade directly on OKX in MENA, gaining seamless access to price feeds and routing through this new partnership.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OKX, a leading global digital asset exchange and on-chain technology company, today announced a regional partnership with ZagTrader, a global financial tech company and recognized leader in capital markets infrastructure, establishing direct institutional connectivity between the Zag Financial Network [ZagFN] and OKX's trading platform in the MENA region.The partnership will see ZagTrader's institutional client base receive direct access to OKX, offering a simple and native way to access OKX's trading platform."We're continuing to see the burgeoning interest of institutions in digital assets, which is absolutely critical for the long-term health of the digital assets industry - it brings stability, liquidity and credibility," said Iskandar Vanblarcum, Vice President of Business Development at OKX. "This partnership with ZagTrader is a key enabler of that goal, bringing access to a significant base of institutional clients."ZagTrader provides fully integrated front-to-back Order Execution Management Systems configured for OKX, providing clients with both scale and efficiency."A common question today is how do we better bridge between the world of traditional and digital finance, in a way that is both efficient and sustainable," said Shihab Khalil, Founder and Chairman of ZagTrader. "Institutional interest in digital assets will only continue to grow, and it is incumbent upon us to find a way to effectively cater to that demand - this partnership with OKX is a significant step in that direction."By integrating a leader in traditional finance trading with one of the world's largest crypto exchanges, this partnership will bring secure, efficient and regulated trading to institutional clients throughout the region.About OKXTrusted by more than 100 million customers around the globe, OKX is a technology company building a decentralized future that makes the world more tradable, transparent and connected. We're known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world, and have processed trillions of dollars in transactions.We have key regional offices, including headquarters in San José, California, for the Americas and in Dubai for the Middle East. We also have offices in New York, Hong Kong, Singapore, the Republic of Türkiye, Australia and Europe. Over the past several years, we've built one of the world's most comprehensive regulatory compliant, licensed crypto companies. We hold licenses in the United States, the UAE, EEA, Singapore and Australia, as well as in other markets.We're steadfastly committed to transparency and security and publish Proof of Reserves reports on a monthly basis. To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit OKX Website About OKX Institutional OKX Institutional delivers secure digital asset market infrastructure for institutional market participants. We offer highly liquid spot and derivative markets through global offshore and regional onshore regulated exchange orderbooks and OTC RFQ, plus critical institutional services across the trade lifecycle.From banks integrating digital asset products to asset managers exploring allocation and trading firms scaling derivative strategies—we provide the compliant, flexible foundation institutions need to compete in digital asset markets.About ZagTraderZagTrader is a global financial technology company powering institutional and digital marketinfrastructure across trading, asset management, brokerage, and custody. Headquartered inDubai, ZagTrader delivers a fully integrated platform connecting traditional and digitalmarkets, with over $500 billion in assets managed and institutions spanning banks,brokers, asset managers, and exchanges.Through its Zag Financial Network (ZagFN), more than 100 institutions connect directly,while thousands more are accessible through leading routing networks includingBloomberg, Refinitiv, and NYFIX. This extensive reach enables efficient connectivity forinstitutional and retail flows across asset classes and regions.ZagTrader’s mission is to simplify global financial operations through its end-to-end, cloud-powered platform, combining multi-asset order execution, risk and compliance, portfoliomanagement, and digital asset infrastructure within a single ecosystem. By bridgingtraditional finance and blockchain-powered markets, ZagTrader continues to redefine theglobal fintech landscape and empower the next generation of financial institutions.For more information visit our website: https://www.zagtrader.com/ or contact sales@zagtrader.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.