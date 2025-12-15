Daniel Villani’s New Finance AI Playbook Reaches Amazon Bestseller Status Following Global Launch

SCARSDALE, NY, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A newly published book on artificial intelligence and financial transformation has become a bestseller, fueled by strong global interest from finance professionals and technology leaders. Transforming Finance in the Age of AI , by Daniel Villani , provides a practical, research-based framework for understanding how AI is transforming the finance function across organizations of all sizes.Published by Game Changer Publishing, the book comes at a time of rapid change in the financial world. As artificial intelligence capabilities expand, many finance teams are still figuring out how to integrate AI into planning, forecasting, operational tasks, and strategic decisions. Villani’s work serves as a clear guide for navigating this shift, drawing from nearly twenty years of experience advising Fortune 1000 companies on data strategy, technology adoption, and AI readiness.The book offers a blueprint for assessing an organization’s readiness for AI adoption, focusing in detail on five key pillars: data, metadata, technology, governance, and people. Villani examines how these components interact to either facilitate or impede meaningful change. By providing a structured assessment framework, the book aims to help leaders better understand what is needed for successful AI implementation in finance settings.Villani highlights real-world applications and lessons learned from large-scale digital transformation efforts throughout the book. These examples demonstrate common challenges and the factors that affect successful AI deployment, such as stakeholder alignment, infrastructure maturity, cross-functional collaboration, and the long-term sustainability of systems. The book also stresses the importance of identifying high-value use cases that align with organizational goals while avoiding pitfalls that can slow or derail AI projects.The book’s status as a bestseller reflects growing interest in materials that clarify how AI affects business operations, especially in finance. Industry analysts note that finance teams are becoming increasingly central to digital transformation, making strategic understanding of intelligent systems essential for long-term planning. Villani’s work contributes to a growing body of literature that considers AI from a functional, rather than solely technological, perspective.Villani is the founder of Villani Analytics (Villytics), a consulting firm that specializes in data strategy, AI readiness, and organizational transformation. His work involves advisory roles across different industries, supporting companies in developing the structures, processes, and capabilities needed to implement intelligent technologies.For more information about the author and his work, you can visit https://www.villytics.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.