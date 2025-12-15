New Book ‘The Better Entrepreneur’ by JT Wiederholt Achieves Best Seller Status Following Global Release

HIGHLAND, UT, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Better Entrepreneur : Unlock Balance to Lead Better, Grow Faster, and Profit More, the new book by author JT Wiederholt , has quickly achieved best seller status on Amazon.com just days after its global release. Published by Game Changer Publishing, the book has attracted attention from professionals seeking sustainable, principle-based approaches to business leadership and organizational performance.The release marks a significant milestone for Wiederholt, a business strategist and founder of Balance Approach, whose work focuses on reducing entrepreneurial burnout and improving operational clarity. After years of working with business owners, Wiederholt observed recurring patterns that often lead to overwhelmed teams, stagnant growth, and declining personal well-being. His new book presents a structured solution based on five core principles that promote long-term success.The Better Entrepreneur introduces a framework based on Purpose, People, Process, Profit, and Potential. The book examines how these five principles work together to guide organizational leadership, align team efforts, and strengthen operational bases. Wiederholt’s approach explains how leaders can clarify their vision, create systems that improve efficiency, and foster an environment where growth happens without sacrificing personal or organizational stability.Early readers have highlighted the book’s focus on practicality and its relevance across various industries. Instead of relying on lofty promises or abstract ideas, the book directs readers toward actions that can be applied in both early-stage startups and established organizations.Wiederholt’s methodology is based on real-world experience working with leaders facing competing demands, operational complexity, and shifting market conditions. The book explains how the pressure to grow quickly can lead to decisions that strain resources and cause ongoing stress within teams. Through its five-principle structure, The Better Entrepreneur shows how leaders can simplify systems, create alignment, strengthen team accountability, and keep profitability without sacrificing balance.The Better Entrepreneur, which offers grounded, actionable guidance that reflects the realities of modern business, is now available in print and digital formats through Amazon. The book's bestseller achievement ranks it among the top-performing new releases in business and entrepreneurship. As interest continues to grow, the book is expected to be incorporated into leadership development programs, business coaching environments, and team workshops across a wide range of sectors.JT Wiederholt is a business strategist and the founder of Balance Approach. His work focuses on helping leaders develop sustainable, principle-driven organizations that grow with clarity and operational strength. He emphasizes helping leaders manage complexity clearly and building businesses that expand without compromising foundational stability.More information about his work can be found at www.balanceapproach.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.