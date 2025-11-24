AV-Comparatives Publishes 2025 Phishing Protection Results: Avast, ESET & Norton Best Against Phishing Attacks
Avast, ESET and Norton lead AV-Comparatives’ 2025 phishing protection tests, showing strong year-round detection across security products and browsers.INNSBRUCK, AUSTRIA, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AV-Comparatives, a leading independent organisation in cybersecurity evaluation, has released its comprehensive 2025 Anti-Phishing Comparative Test results. Over the course of the year, AV-Comparatives assessed the phishing detection capabilities of antivirus products, browsers, and VPNs across four quarterly evaluations using a total of 1,000 phishing URLs.
The November 2025 test, which forms the fourth and final quarterly evaluation, included 250 phishing and 250 legitimate URLs to measure detection rates and false positive occurrences. Tested products comprised a range of popular antivirus solutions such as Avast Free Antivirus, ESET HOME Security Essential, and Norton Antivirus Plus, as well as web browsers and VPNs with phishing protection capabilities.
Top Performers
In the latest quarterly results, Avast Free Antivirus and Norton Antivirus Plus both achieved a remarkable 95% phishing URL detection rate with zero false positives. ESET HOME Security Essential and NordVPN Threat Protection Pro also demonstrated robust protection with scores of 90% and 89%, respectively. Among browsers, Avast Secure Browser and Norton Secure Browser led with 85%, followed by Mozilla Firefox and Opera at 74%.
Consistent Year-Round Protection
The 2025 annual overview reveals that Avast and Norton maintained a 95% average detection rate throughout the year, with no false alarms recorded. ESET and NordVPN followed closely, with annual averages of 90%. In the browser category, both Avast Secure Browser and Norton Secure Browser also performed strongly year-round, each averaging 89% detection with zero false positives.
Significance of the Results
Phishing continues to be one of the most prevalent cyber threats, aiming to deceive users into disclosing sensitive data through fraudulent websites. AV-Comparatives’ independent assessments provide essential insights for consumers and organisations seeking reliable protection against these deceptive attacks.
These evaluations are conducted with scientific rigour, under real-world conditions, and without prior disclosure of testing dates to vendors, ensuring unbiased results. The 2025 phishing test was supported by at least three different vendors, underlining the industry’s commitment to improving anti-phishing technologies.
For full results and methodology, visit: https://www.av-comparatives.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/11/phishing_comp_Q4-2025.pdf
About AV-Comparatives
AV-Comparatives is an ISO-certified, globally recognised authority in independent cybersecurity testing. The organisation conducts scientifically grounded assessments of antivirus and internet security products, providing transparent and comprehensive data for consumers, enterprises, and industry professionals worldwide.
Disclaimer: Multiple vendors supported this test. Product selection and testing procedures were carried out independently by AV-Comparatives to ensure fairness and eliminate any potential for bias. No vendor was informed in advance of the testing dates.
