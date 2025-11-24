AV-Comparatives Publishes 2025 Phishing Protection Results: Avast, ESET & Norton Best Against Phishing Attacks

Avast, ESET and Norton lead AV-Comparatives’ 2025 phishing protection tests, showing strong year-round detection across security products and browsers.

INNSBRUCK, AUSTRIA, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AV-Comparatives, a leading independent organisation in cybersecurity evaluation, has released its comprehensive 2025 Anti-Phishing Comparative Test results. Over the course of the year, AV-Comparatives assessed the phishing detection capabilities of antivirus products, browsers, and VPNs across four quarterly evaluations using a total of 1,000 phishing URLs.

The November 2025 test, which forms the fourth and final quarterly evaluation, included 250 phishing and 250 legitimate URLs to measure detection rates and false positive occurrences. Tested products comprised a range of popular antivirus solutions such as Avast Free Antivirus, ESET HOME Security Essential, and Norton Antivirus Plus, as well as web browsers and VPNs with phishing protection capabilities.

Top Performers
In the latest quarterly results, Avast Free Antivirus and Norton Antivirus Plus both achieved a remarkable 95% phishing URL detection rate with zero false positives. ESET HOME Security Essential and NordVPN Threat Protection Pro also demonstrated robust protection with scores of 90% and 89%, respectively. Among browsers, Avast Secure Browser and Norton Secure Browser led with 85%, followed by Mozilla Firefox and Opera at 74%.

Consistent Year-Round Protection
The 2025 annual overview reveals that Avast and Norton maintained a 95% average detection rate throughout the year, with no false alarms recorded. ESET and NordVPN followed closely, with annual averages of 90%. In the browser category, both Avast Secure Browser and Norton Secure Browser also performed strongly year-round, each averaging 89% detection with zero false positives.

Significance of the Results
Phishing continues to be one of the most prevalent cyber threats, aiming to deceive users into disclosing sensitive data through fraudulent websites. AV-Comparatives’ independent assessments provide essential insights for consumers and organisations seeking reliable protection against these deceptive attacks.

These evaluations are conducted with scientific rigour, under real-world conditions, and without prior disclosure of testing dates to vendors, ensuring unbiased results. The 2025 phishing test was supported by at least three different vendors, underlining the industry’s commitment to improving anti-phishing technologies.
For full results and methodology, visit: https://www.av-comparatives.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/11/phishing_comp_Q4-2025.pdf

About AV-Comparatives
AV-Comparatives is an ISO-certified, globally recognised authority in independent cybersecurity testing. The organisation conducts scientifically grounded assessments of antivirus and internet security products, providing transparent and comprehensive data for consumers, enterprises, and industry professionals worldwide.
Disclaimer: Multiple vendors supported this test. Product selection and testing procedures were carried out independently by AV-Comparatives to ensure fairness and eliminate any potential for bias. No vendor was informed in advance of the testing dates.

AV-Comparatives is the globally recognised, ISO 9001:2015-certified authority in independent cybersecurity testing. Founded in 1999 as a research initiative at the University of Innsbruck, AV-Comparatives has evolved into the world’s leading testing lab for cybersecurity solutions. From its origins investigating antivirus performance, the organisation now evaluates the entire cybersecurity landscape, including endpoint protection, EDR/XDR platforms, mobile and Mac security, anti-phishing, VPNs , parental controls, and cutting-edge operational technology (OT) defences. AV-Comparatives harnesses cutting-edge threat intelligence to conduct rigorous, real-world testing that mirrors the evolving global threat landscape. Our scientifically grounded methodology ensures the highest levels of accuracy, transparency, and impartiality. Each test is designed to evaluate whether cybersecurity products deliver on their promises, empowering consumers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure providers to make informed, data-driven security decisions. Results are freely accessible to the public, including private users, news organisations, and academic institutions. Certification from AV-Comparatives is regarded globally as an independent seal of excellence, trusted by vendors, IT professionals, and analysts alike. With a commitment to innovation and continuous improvement, AV-Comparatives remains at the forefront of cybersecurity assurance across IT, IoT, and OT domains. As the cybersecurity industry evolves, we continue to uphold our core values. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides an official seal of approval for software performance, which is globally recognised. The story of AV-Comparatives began the way it does, with so many computer users, namely with a virus infection. In 1993, Andreas Clementi was hit by a computer virus: the “November 17 virus – NOV_17.855”. This awakened his interest. Andreas was not satisfied with the sometimes very contradictory tests of antivirus programs in computer magazines, and so began the intensive investigation of malware and antivirus software, which continues to this day. In 1999, he founded AV-Comparatives as a student project at the University of Innsbruck. This was done purely out of technical interest, to see how good the products of different manufacturers actually are. The response was enormous, as the manufacturers of antivirus software became aware of the duo in Innsbruck and wanted to take part in the tests. AV-Comparatives Where Cybersecurity Meets Trust Unbiased. Transparent. Trusted.

