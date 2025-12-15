Printify and Big Cartel Join Forces: Hustle Without the Hassle

Printify and Big Cartel Join Forces

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Printify, the world’s leading print-on-demand platform, today announced a new integration with Big Cartel , the longtime favorite eCommerce platform of independent creators and small brands worldwide. This partnership empowers artists, makers, and entrepreneurs to launch and scale their businesses with ease by combining Big Cartel’s simplicity with Printify’s powerful print-on-demand fulfillment network.A Seamless Way to Start SellingThe integration allows Big Cartel merchants to connect directly to Printify, enabling them to design, sell, and ship custom products without managing inventory or logistics. From t-shirts and tote bags to posters and home décor, sellers can now offer high-quality, made-to-order products to customers around the world, with just a few clicks.“Our mission has always been to make commerce accessible to everyone,” said Valts Feldbergs, Senior Partnership Lead at Printify. “Partnering with Big Cartel helps us reach creators who want to turn their passion into a business, without the technical or financial barriers that often stand in the way.”Ideal for Makers, Artists, and Small BrandsBig Cartel is known for being simple and straightforward, a perfect match for Printify’s “no inventory, no hassle” model. The platform offers:- Flexible plans for beginner and seasoned sellers alike, with simple selling tools and no-code design options for complete customization.- No transaction fees and transparent plan pricing.- Built-in eCommerce essentials such as discount codes, order tracking, and secure payments through Stripe and PayPal.For users ready to grow, Big Cartel offers integrations like social selling with Instagram, Facebook, and Google Shopping, Mailchimp, and now, Printify, making it easier than ever to automate fulfillment and expand product offerings.Empowering Independent CreatorsThis collaboration highlights a shared mission: empowering independent creators to sell their art and ideas online, without needing deep technical skills or large budgets.Big Cartel users can now:- Access hundreds of customizable Printify products ready for print-on-demand.- Enjoy automated order fulfillment and global shipping.- Focus on what matters most: creativity and customer connection."Big Cartel and Printify together create the perfect ecosystem for independent sellers to grow their brand from the ground up," said Trevin Chow, Chief Product Officer at Big Cartel. "It's never been easier to go from concept to customer."About PrintifyPrintify is a leading print on demand platform connecting creators with the world’s top print providers. With over 900 products and global production partners, Printify empowers anyone to design, sell, and ship custom products, all without managing inventory.About Big CartelBig Cartel is an eCommerce platform built for artists, makers, and small brands. Founded in 2005, it helps independent sellers launch online stores quickly and easily, with accessible tools and a focus on affordability.

