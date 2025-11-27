Printify Releases New Outlook on Print on Demand’s Next Decade of Growth

The report details how AI, social commerce, and EU sustainability rules will reshape custom manufacturing.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Printify today published a forward-looking market outlook on the print on demand (POD) industry , analyzing the technology shifts, consumer trends, and competitive dynamics expected to define custom commerce through 2034. The outlook positions POD as a fast-growing segment of global eCommerce, driven by accelerating demand for personalization, improvements in digital fulfillment, and rising sustainability requirements.Over the past two decades, POD has expanded from a niche model into a widely used way for creators and brands to sell products without holding inventory. Printify’s analysis highlights that the coming five to ten years will be a decisive period for the industry, as hardware innovation, artificial intelligence, and new storefront channels converge to reshape how custom goods are produced and sold. Print on demand has made it possible for entrepreneurs to launch global businesses with minimal upfront risk, and that accessibility is still one of the industry’s strongest growth drivers,” said Davis Sarmins, Director of Growth Marketing at Printify. “What we’re tracking now is a shift from early-stage adoption to mainstream scale, with technology and consumer expectations evolving at the same time.”Market Outlook: A decade of rapid expansionPrintify’s outlook cites market forecasts showing print on demand on a trajectory to expand roughly tenfold over the next decade. Precedence Research estimates that the global POD market, valued at about $10 billion in 2024, could reach approximately $100 billion by 2034.North America is expected to remain the largest revenue region, while Asia-Pacific is projected to post the fastest growth due to mobile-first commerce and rising disposable income.Consumer Trends: Personalization and sustainability as default expectationsThe report emphasizes that personalization is moving from optional to standard. Printify expects AI-assisted design tools to continue lowering barriers for product creation, while AI-driven recommendation and routing systems improve conversion and delivery reliability.Technology and AI: Smarter fulfillment and broader product possibilitiesThe outlook also points to advances in direct-to-garment (DTG), direct-to-film (DTF) , sublimation, embroidery, UV printing, and laser engraving as enablers of broader product catalogs and more consistent quality.Commerce Shifts: Social storefronts and recurring-revenue modelsPrintify also identifies the storefront shift toward social commerce as a major driver of new business models. TikTok Shop alone reported an estimated $33.2 billion in global gross merchandise value in 2024, underscoring how in-app shopping is becoming a primary discovery and sales channel for creator-led brands.Printify expects resilient POD businesses to increasingly rely on creator microbrands, subscription-style merchandise clubs, and professionalized business-to-business programs that generate recurring demand.Regulatory Landscape: EU rules accelerate traceability needsSustainability is presented as both a consumer expectation and a regulatory requirement that will shape POD operations, especially in Europe. The EU’s Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation entered into force in July 2024 and introduces the Digital Product Passport framework, with textiles among the first product groups targeted for phased implementation beginning in 2027.Printify’s outlook notes that POD’s made-to-order model inherently reduces overproduction, but compliance will require stronger supply-chain traceability at the SKU level.Competitive Landscape: Consolidation and specializationFinally, the outlook discusses industry consolidation as POD matures. Printify notes that larger networks are combining software, partner reach, and logistics to improve consistency and global scale, while leaving room for specialist providers to compete through category focus or regional strength.“Consolidation signals that POD is entering its infrastructure era, where reliability and integration matter as much as catalog breadth,” said Davis Sarmins, Director of Growth Marketing at Printify. “At the same time, we expect specialists to thrive by serving specific audiences and products exceptionally well.”About PrintifyPrintify is a global print-on-demand platform that enables entrepreneurs, creators, and brands to design and sell custom products without holding inventory. Founded in 2015, Printify connects merchants to a vetted network of print providers worldwide, offering a broad catalog across apparel, accessories, home decor, and lifestyle goods, supported by automated order routing and eCommerce integrations.

