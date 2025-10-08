Practical DevSecOps Forms Advisory Board with Erika Voss & Cecil Su to Tackle Cybersecurity Skills Gap

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Practical DevSecOps (a Hysn Technologies Inc. company), a leading provider of vendor-neutral, hands-on training and certification programs in DevSecOps AI Security , and Application Security, today announced the formation of its new Advisory Board and the appointment of its inaugural members, Erika Voss and Cecil Su. The board has been established to provide high-level strategic guidance and ensure the company's certification programs are precisely aligned with the evolving demands of the global cybersecurity landscape.The initiative comes at a critical time when organizations worldwide face an acute shortage of skilled security professionals. The Advisory Board will play a pivotal role in addressing the security skills gap, focusing on the practical expertise required in modern security roles.Erika Voss, who serves as Senior Vice President and Chief Security Officer at Blue Yonder, brings a wealth of executive leadership experience to the board. Her role as a CSO provides a critical C-level perspective on security strategy and risk management, which will be instrumental in developing training that prepares professionals for leadership positions."Joining the Practical DevSecOps Advisory Board is not just about shaping technology; it’s about ensuring that security, speed, and trust evolve together as inseparable pillars of modern software delivery. I am both humbled and excited to contribute to this mission and to help shape the future of secure development best practices."Cecil Su is an experienced Cybersecurity Practitioner recognized for his deep technical knowledge and commitment to professional development. Mr. Su will contribute significant, on-the-ground insights into emerging threats and the day-to-day challenges that security engineers face, ensuring the course content is both current and immediately applicable."Looking forward to contributing to the future of DevSecOps & AI by helping shape the technical skills and strategic mindset needed to embed security as a natural part of innovation. It's about creating a culture where security becomes everyone's shared accountability, enabling teams to deliver value faster and more securely.""The pace of technological change requires that security education be both dynamic and forward-looking, especially in critical areas like AI and cloud-native security," said a spokesperson for Practical DevSecOps. "Erika's strategic viewpoint combined with Cecil's tactical expertise provides a comprehensive view of the industry. This will enable us to anticipate future skills requirements and proactively develop training that meets market needs. We consider these appointments a foundational step and are actively working to welcome additional experts to make our Advisory Board even more robust."The establishment of the Advisory Board with these inaugural members is the first phase of a broader strategic initiative. Practical DevSecOps plans to continue expanding the board with more distinguished professionals to ensure a diverse and comprehensive range of expertise is available to guide its programs.About Practical DevSecOpsPractical DevSecOps, a Hysn Technologies Inc. company, offers vendor-neutral, practical, and hands-on training and certification programs for IT and security professionals. The company’s curriculum focuses on modern areas of information security, including DevOps Security, AI Security, Cloud-Native Security, API Security, Container Security, Threat Modeling, and Software Supply Chain Security. Certifications from Practical DevSecOps are achieved after rigorous, skill-based exams ranging from 06 to 24 hours and are considered among the most valuable in the information security field.

