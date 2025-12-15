Heatwave VIP Experience Giveaway

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Miami Heat are off to a strong start this season, and Meldon Law wants to send two lucky fans to an upcoming game to share in the excitement.The firm is sending two fans to watch the Heat take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on January 17, 2026. The Heatwave VIP Experience provides two VIP tickets, dinner at Klaw, and luxury car service to and from the event.Fans can enter the giveaway by visiting https://www.meldonlaw.com/heatwave/ by January 5, 2025.Meldon Law is offering the Heatwave VIP Experience in celebration of its recent expansion into South Florida. The firm has represented Floridians for more than 50 years, and now brings its services to those in the Miami-Dade and South Florida area. Supporting that commitment at the local level is Jessica Meldon Nessim , who leads the firm’s Aventura presence and oversees the new office located at 19495 Biscayne Blvd., Suite 605, Miami, FL 33180.Jessica began her legal career practicing immigration law in Miami and has since transitioned into personal injury law, where she handles complex motor vehicle accident cases, slip-and-fall cases, and wrongful death cases. Known for her empathetic and hardworking approach, she advocates tirelessly for individuals and families throughout the Miami community.For the Miami Heat, “the main thing is the main thing” reflects a championship mindset. For Meldon Law, it means an unwavering focus on what matters most: securing compensation and justice for injured Floridians.Meldon Law proudly presents this giveaway as another way to give back to the communities that have supported the firm for more than five decades.HOW TO ENTER:Fans can enter the giveaway by visiting https://www.meldonlaw.com/heatwave/ , completing the entry form, and following Meldon Law on social media. Entries close on January 5, 2026. The winner will be notified via an official Meldon Law email on January 6, 2026.WHEN: January 17, 2026WHERE: Kaseya Center – Miami Heat ArenaWHAT’S INCLUDED:● Two VIP tickets to Miami Heat vs. Oklahoma City Thunder● Dinner for two at Klaw Miami● Luxury car service to and from the eventEVENT FLOW:● Luxury car service from the winner’s home to Klaw Miami● Transportation from Klaw Miami to the Kaseya Center● Luxury car service back home following the gameMeldon Law and Miami: Fostering ConnectionsMeldon Law is proud to be a part of the Miami community, fighting day in and day out for friends and neighbors. Jeffrey Meldon founded Meldon Law back in 1971, and the firm has relied on his and the rest of the team’s vast experience to fight for the compensation and justice Floridians deserve.Now, under the guidance of Carey Meldon, Managing Partner, the firm continues to advocate for Floridians and build community across the state.Fans are encouraged to enter the giveaway and join Meldon Law in celebrating community, growth, and Miami Heat basketball.

