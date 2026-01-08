KLA Schools of Huntsville Announces Grand Reopening Celebration

Community Invited to Celebrate January 21 Grand Reopening with Ribbon Cutting, Giveaways, and Family Fun

HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- KLA Schools of Huntsville is proud to announce its Grand Reopening on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, from 4:00 to 6:00 PM CT at its Huntsville school. This special celebration invites families, community members, and local partners to come together for an evening of connection, discovery, and fun, while celebrating the school’s continued dedication to high-quality early childhood education and strong community partnerships.The Grand Reopening will feature a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony led by the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce, with city leadership invited to attend. Designed with families in mind, the event will offer a warm and welcoming atmosphere filled with engaging experiences for children and meaningful moments for parents and guests alike.KLA Schools of Huntsville recently completed a series of intentional school enhancements designed to elevate the learning environment and further support its Reggio Emilia–inspired educational approach.Updates include a refreshed exterior, improved parking and lighting, renovated outdoor areas, upgraded climate and air-quality systems, and enhanced classroom layouts and equipment. Together, these improvements reflect KLA’s belief that the environment is a teacher, creating beautiful, safe, and thoughtfully designed spaces that foster curiosity, collaboration, and meaningful learning experiences for children and families.Attendees cannot only meet the new leadership team but also explore partner vendor booths, enjoy live entertainment, and take part in festive activities throughout the school. Community partners joining the celebration include Capstone Realty Company (Huntsville Realtor), Soccer Shots, Kid Tigerz Karate, and the North Alabama Elite Sports Association, each bringing unique opportunities for families to connect and learn more about local programs and services.The celebration will also feature face painting, hands-on provocations set up around the piazza, and vibrant décor, including balloons, a backdrop, and more. Refreshments will be served with support from Cheers y Salud Bar, along with charcuterie boards and freshly baked cookies provided by Capital Cookie Co., LLC.Throughout the event, KLA Schools of Huntsville will host giveaways for families, with additional contributions currently being coordinated with local museums, restaurants, the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, and the Huntsville Botanical Garden, making the evening even more exciting for attendees of all ages.“We are thrilled to welcome families and the community back to celebrate this exciting milestone with us,” said the leadership team at KLA Schools of Huntsville. “Our Grand Reopening is a joyful reflection of who we are, a place where learning, community, and meaningful connections come together.”Event Details:📍 Location: KLA Schools of Huntsville, 1699 Old Dry Creek Rd NW, Huntsville, AL📅 Date: Wednesday, January 21, 2026⏰ Time: 4:00 to 6:00 PMAbout KLA SchoolsKLA Schools is an upscale preschool franchise serving infants as young as 6 weeks through children 5 years old. Inspired by the world-renowned Reggio Emilia Approach, KLA Schools creates safe, innovative, and engaging environments where curiosity is celebrated, creativity flourishes, and strong academic foundations are built.With more than 30 locations across the United States and more in development, KLA Schools is redefining excellence in early childhood education. Recognized for its commitment to quality and exceptional family experience, KLA Schools was ranked #1 in Employment, Education, and Childcare Services on Newsweek’s America’s Best Customer Service Companies List 2023.For more information, visit www.klaschools.com

