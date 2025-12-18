HST Pathways and Surglogs Establishes Partnership to Enhance Paper-Free Compliance and Survey Readiness for ASCs

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HST Pathways, the category leader in ASC Software, has partnered with Surglogs, a premier regulatory compliance platform with the largest number of ASC clients. Together, the organizations are upleveling compliance and patient safety for ASCs.Many ASCs face a big administrative headache when it comes to maintaining compliance and accreditation standards. Translating dense manuals into actionable tasks, keeping policies and procedures current, and maintaining consistent workflows for staff can be overwhelming. This can lead to stress or confusion leading up to surveyor visits, along with uncertainty of their compliance status.HST and Surglogs are partnering to fill this gap. “This integrated approach reduces paper use, and it helps ASCs stay survey-ready and confident in meeting accreditation standards,” said Peter Zajac, CEO of Surglogs. “The integration of the HST and Surglogs platforms will create the most integrated and intuitive compliance offering in the industry.”“ASC leaders ultimately care about patient safety; that’s why they got into healthcare in the first place. Our joint solution means these leaders can have more peace of mind and less stress since documentation is centralized and digitized,” said David Thawley, CEO of HST Pathways. “This partnership with the market leading ASC-focused GRC platform elevates the ability for ASCs to be proactive across a wider array of operations.”About HST PathwaysHST Pathways is a leading provider of cloud-based software for the ASC industry, offering solutions that streamline operations, improve efficiency, and enhance patient care. Trusted by more than 1,800 ASCs across the United States and Canada, HST Pathways is committed to driving innovation and delivering the tools necessary for ASCs to thrive in a competitive healthcare environment. To learn more, visit www.hstpathways.com About SurglogsSurglogs, the ultimate regulatory and accreditation platform, takes the stress out of compliance while empowering healthcare professionals to consistently uphold rigorous health and safety standards. Surglogs fully automates the development of policies and procedures, streamlines digital workflows, and simplifies evidence collection, enabling clinicians and administrators to focus on delivering exceptional patient care while adhering to the highest standards of patient safety. For more info, visit https://surglogs.com/

