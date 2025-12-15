Meet Adtunez: Launch of Next Gen PPC Management Software to Improve Advertising Oversight and Efficiency

AdTunez AI-powered dashboard provides PPC professionals with audit insights, performance signals, and data-driven recommendations across campaigns. AdTunez audit reports help marketers translate complex ad data into clear insights for faster decision-making and stakeholder communication.

CHANDIGARH, INDIA, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adtunez is a newly developed pay-per-click (PPC) management and automation software introduced to support digital marketers, agencies, freelancers, and white label providers in managing advertising operations with greater structure and visibility. The platform functions as a PPC copilot by offering tools for monitoring, reporting, and account oversight.With the increasing complexity of the digital marketing landscape, managing multiple client accounts, budgeting, and producing accurate performance reports is not just time-consuming but also critical to success. Adtunez has been developed to address these operational challenges through automated features and real-time monitoring.Key Features Designed for PPC Management Needs -Unified Dashboards for All PPC AccountsAdtunez consolidates all client and campaign data into a single yet organized interface. Users can access account-level and campaign-level insights without switching between platforms, and improve daily visibility and support more informed decision-making.Smart Reporting AutomationThe platform automates scheduled and on-demand reporting, reducing the need for manual data compilation using campaign performance metrics directly into standardized report formats.Real Time Performance AlertsThe real-time alerts notify the users of unexpected changes across campaigns that include the CPC spikes, drops in conversion, inconsistent tracking, disapproved ads, or unusual pacing. Alerts can be configured based on specific business KPIs, thresholds, or client-defined goalsAdvanced Budget Monitoring & Pacing ControlsThe evaluation of daily conduct and monthly spending is monitored continuously with pacing rules. It flags overspending, underspending, and deviations from budget plans, which helps teams to identify and address issues before further escalation.AI-Powered PPC Optimization InsightsThe AI-powered optimization evaluates historical and real-time trends to suggest keyword, bid, and placement adjustments into campaigns for better results.Automated PPC AuditingThe audit feature analyzes the accounts for structural issues such as missing assets, non-performing keywords, budget overrun, and underrun, detecting inconsistencies. It also helps teams to identify improvement areas quickly.Custom KPI TrackingUsers can define KPIs that align with client objectives, such as CPA, ROAS, or lead quality. It provides more consistent performance and evaluation for each account.Using this software, businesses can allow report customization with the agency’s name, branding, client communication, and consistent and professional execution of the duties. It provides a structured reporting format suitable for agency branding and client communication.User Permission & Team Collaboration ToolsMultiple roles and permission levels help agencies to manage teams and their access securely. So the PPC software supports collaborative features supporting internal workflow and coordination.Performance Trend VisualizationThe dashboard presents long-term performance patterns to support ongoing analysis and helps teams identify the seasonal shifts, recurring dips, or areas needing attention. PPC Management Tool that Supports Agencies, Freelancers, and Marketing TeamsThe platform is structured to support teams managing multiple accounts and high-volume campaign activity. The development is structured to assist freelancers, digital marketing agencies, white label PPC service providers, and in-house marketing teams that require consistent oversight across numerous advertising areas.With the help of consolidating monitoring, real-time alerts, performance insights, and reporting tools, Adtunez supports clearer and more organized day-to-day PPC oversight. Instead of switching between platforms or relying on repetitive checks, businesses can maintain a unified view of all active PPC accounts and ongoing campaign activities.About AdtunezAdtunez is a PPC management and automated reporting platform built in Mohali, Punjab, India. The platform includes tools for account oversight, real-time alerting, performance reporting, auditing, budgeting, and optimization assistance.Managing PPC today is no longer just about running ads; it’s about visibility, accountability, and intelligent decision-making across every campaign, said Harsh Chambial, Founder of AdTunez. AdTunez is built as an AI-powered PPC copilot that helps marketers audit accounts using real-world PPC ground rules not generic platform recommendations and enables them to communicate with their data to make smarter, faster decisions.

