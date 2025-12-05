Softtrix Expands Into EdTech: Officially Launches Softtrix Academy in Mohali for Skill Based Digital Training

Softtrix, a digital marketing firm based in Mohali now has officially announced its expansion into the EdTech landscape with the launch of Softtrix Academy.

MOHALI, INDIA, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This is going to be a dedicated skill-based digital marketing training center in Mohali that reflects the broader industry trends. Here, companies with domain expertise are contributing to the workforce and development through hands-on learning models.The Rising Demand for Digital Marketing SkillsBased on recent reports, India may require 20-25 lakh digital marketing professionals by 2030, with rising demand in SEO, paid media, content marketing, and AI-based automation tools. Similarly, the EdTech adoption continues to grow in Tier-2 cities, including Mohali, as they are driven by digital transformation in businesses and look for practical, employment-oriented training programs.Softtrix Academy has been set up to offer structured training that emphasizes practical exposure. The academy curriculum includes assignments around real business cases, following industry standard tools, and guidance from practitioners who are currently working in the digital sector. There are a few key aspects of the training structure, such as:- Application-based tasks related to SEO, paid advertising, analytics, and the content workflows- Familiarity with advanced tools and dashboards used in routine digital operations.- Flexible timing options for students and working professionals.- Periodic performance reviews to help learners track progress.The academy operates in Mohali as this region has seen tremendous growth in IT services, digital startups, and related job opportunities over the last few years.Program Structure & Learning FrameworkSofttrix academy follows a 6-month modular training structure that is built thoroughly around practical execution, which includes:- Foundational modules in search optimization, ad platforms, content operations, and analytics- Platform-based learning through tools used in the digital marketing industry- Case-study assignments derived from real business scenarios- Assessment checkpoints to evaluate progress- Exposure to emerging digital technologies, such as automation workflows and AI-supported toolsPlacement Pathway for Top PerformersAccording to internal program details, the newly opened digital marketing academy offers an advanced training program where top performers will have the chance to work within the company’s existing digital operations team. The best candidates who remain consistent with their learning will be considered for a stipend-based internship, subject to performance evaluation.Who Can Enroll?The academy’s training program is open to:- Recent graduates preparing for digital roles- Students exploring career options in marketing and technology- Working professionals seeking upskilling- Freelancers looking to expand their service offerings- Career changers entering the digital field.Statement From the Academy LeadershipGurpreet Bhatt, who leads Softtrix Academy, stated, “The academy has been introduced to bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world job execution. Here, the focus is all on skill development through guided practice rather than any theoretical instructions alone.”Significance of Digital Marketing AcademyThe establishment of an expert-led digital marketing academy aligns with the vast shift in the Edtech landscape, making learning more practical, employment-oriented, and experience-driven. As the need for digital marketing has become a mandate rather than a choice. Here, learners will gain skills in automation, data-driven decision-making, AI tools, and programs that offer updated and application-focused learning, contributing to improved employability for new entrants into the field.About SofttrixSofttrix has been working in the digital marketing domain for the past 17 years, handling projects across SEO, PPC, content marketing, development, and analytics. The company is now expanding into EdTech through Softtrix Academy, reflecting its vision to educate newcomers and support learners to acquire practical, execution focused skills relevant to the digital ecosystem. Additional information about Softtrix Academy is available on the company’s official website. We invite you to visit https://www.softtrix.com/ for more details.

