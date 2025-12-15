In this moment of national pain, help is available

The horrific terrorist attack that unfolded against Jewish Australians in Sydney yesterday has shocked the nation, and understandably there are many people in our community affected by this tragedy.

In this time of national grief, it’s important to seek help if you need it – because no one should be left to mourn this senseless loss of human life on their own, and everyone deserves to feel safe in their community.

Mental health support is available in-person, online or over the phone through a range of mental health services:

Medicare Mental Health Centres provide free, walk-in mental health support for anyone who needs it, as well as advice for those worried about the mental health of a loved one.

Call the Medicare Mental Health Phone Service on 1800 595 212 to access mental health support or advice between 8.30am and 5pm, Monday to Friday.

You can contact Lifeline online or on 13 11 14 to access 24/7 crisis support and suicide prevention services. Lifeline has also prepared a Wellbeing Support Guide for those affected by the Bondi Beach incident.

Call Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636 for 24/7 mental health support, or visit their website for more information.

Children and young people aged 5–25 can access 24/7 mental health support and counselling through Kids Helpline online or by calling 1800 55 1800.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders feeling overwhelmed or having difficulty coping can call 13YARN on 13 92 76 or visit their website to find out more.

If you or someone you know is at immediate risk of harm, call triple zero (000) or Mental Health Triage on 13 14 65 (available 24/7 across South Australia).

Please check in with anyone you know who may be grieving or worried, including your Jewish friends, neighbours and colleagues.

South Australia’s Chief Psychiatrist, Dr John Brayley, is today meeting with the Australian Jewish community to offer specific mental health supports.

The Malinauskas Government stands with Australia’s Jewish community, and with all other Australians who have been affected by this tragedy.

Quotes

Attributable to Chris Picton

I express my deepest sorrow at this horrific and senseless terrorist attack against Jewish Australians that has unfolded on Bondi Beach.

We have seen first responders act with immense bravery and I commend the work of the doctors, nurses and ambulance workers in New South Wales as they care for victims under difficult circumstances.

Now more than ever, it’s important that we stand together, side-by-side, and ask for help when we need it.

If you are in distress, please don’t be afraid to seek support – it’s important to look after your mental health and to look out for those you care about as well.

By caring for one another and getting the help we need, when we need it, we are doing our bit to stay connected, which matters now more than ever.

Attributable to Nadia Clancy

We are heartbroken by the horrific and senseless violence shown at Bondi Beach last night.

My heart goes out to the victims, their families, the first responders on the scene, and the broader Jewish community.

Nobody should ever lose their life, feel unsafe or targeted because of who they are or what they believe, particularly during a time meant for faith, reflection and celebration.

Events like this can leave many people feeling shaken, anxious or distressed, even from afar.

Please know that support is available, and it’s okay to reach out.

Attributable to the South Australian Mental Health Commissioner, Taimi Allan

I am heartsick at the violence in Bondi. Safety should be a given for everyone.

Hate and bigotry hurts all of us. Algorithms reward outrage at times like this, so please choose connection. We are them, they are us.

To look after yourself and your neighbours today, slow your newsfeed, avoid replaying graphic footage, share only verified updates, check in on people who may grieving or frightened, offer simple help like a meal, a lift, or a cuppa, keep an eye on young people’s screens and feelings, and speak up against hate with calm, clear words.

Attributable to the Chief Psychiatrist of South Australia, Dr John Brayley

My thoughts are with the victims, their family and friends, and all those affected by this tragedy.

Following this senseless incident we need to talk with others, seek out help, and watch out for those we know.

Children in particular may need time to talk through these events. A range of helplines are available for both children and adults, and I would encourage anyone affected to reach out for support.