Multiple declared public transport hubs in place under nation leading knife law reforms

Release date: 30/12/25

A suite of public transport hubs and services have been designated as Declared Public Transport Hubs and Declared Public Transport Services by South Australian Police today, under powers introduced as part of the Government’s nation leading knife law reforms.

In declared public places like transport hubs, vehicles operated by declared public transport services or shopping centres, police are able to conduct metal detector searches on any person or their property, and can also order a person or group posing a risk to public safety to leave the declared place for 24 hours.

More than 30 transport hubs have been declared as of today and include:

Aberfoyle Park Interchange

Adelaide Central Bus Station

Arndale Centre Interchange

Blackwood Interchange

Colonnades Centre Interchange

Crafers Interchange

Elizabeth City Centre Interchange

Elizabeth Railway Station

Entertainment Centre Park ‘n’ Ride

Flinders Medical Centre Interchange

Flinders Railway Station

Flinders University Interchange

Glenelg Interchange

Golden Grove Interchange

Golden Grove Park ‘n’ Ride

Klemzig Interchange

Marion Centre Interchange

Mawson Central Interchange

Mawson Interchange

Mount Barker Dumas Street Park ‘n’ Ride

Mount Barker Dutton Road Park ‘n’ Ride

Munno Para Centre Interchange

Noarlunga Centre Interchange

Noarlunga Centre Park ‘n’ Ride

Old Reynella Interchange

Paradise Interchange

Port Dock Interchange

Salisbury Centre Interchange

Salisbury Interchange

Seaford Interchange

Smithfield Interchange

Tea Tree Plaza Interchange

West Lakes Centre Interchange

Woodville Railway Station

Any other interchange, station or park ‘n’ ride in metropolitan Adelaide that is used by public transport services operating under the name “Adelaide Metro”.

These declared hubs are in addition to the Adelaide Railway Station, the first Declared Public Transport Hub which was declared on 19 December.

Gawler train service, Belair train service, Seaford train service, Flinders train service, Outer Harbour train service, Grange train service and Port Dock train service have also been declared as public transport services.

These declared public transport hubs and services also build on the 11 declared shopping centres brought in by SAPOL in September and October.

The declarations will remain in place until revoked by the Police Commissioner.

Declarations are able to be made over certain areas or at public events where there is an increased risk to public safety and in making any declaration, the Commissioner of Police must be satisfied that search powers in that area are necessary or appropriate, and would likely be effective in deterring or detecting the commission of a weapon-related offence.

Penalties include:

Possessing a prohibited weapon: up to $20,000 fine or 2 years imprisonment.

Carrying an offensive weapon: up to $2,500 fine or 6 months imprisonment.

Failing to leave or re-entering a declared area when ordered: up to $1,250 fine.

The declaration of certain public places is just one element of the State Government’s nation leading knife law reforms.

The reforms also included a total ban on the sale of knives to minors under 18 years old and saw machetes and swords being classified as prohibited weapons. A new offence was also created for any person who supplies a knife to a child who intended or was likely to use the knife in a serious offence of violence.

Quotes

Attributable to Kyam Maher

The safety of the South Australian community is paramount, that is why we introduced and passed laws for declared public places and transport services and the toughest knife laws of anywhere in the nation.

These measures were designed to better equip SA Police to protect the community and to identify dangerous weapons before an incident occurs. Under these search powers in declared shopping centres we have already seen a number of knives detected and removed from circulation.

The Malinauskas Labor Government is committed to maintaining strong and effective laws across our state and these reforms demonstrate just that.